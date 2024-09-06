Water Soluble Films Market Forecast At $586.4 Million By 2029 - Detailed Global And Regional Analysis By Type And Application

The market for water soluble films is expected to be significantly driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies. To meet their population's healthcare demands and reduce the dependence on imports, several rising economies are making significant investments in growing local pharmaceutical industries. Such schemes include providing financial incentives for regional manufacturers to use sophisticated technologies and unique drug delivery systems. The water soluble films have the potential to offer accurate dosing as well as controlled release by encapsulating active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a soluble matrix that dissolves in the bloodstream.



Hot water soluble films was the second largest type of water soluble films market, in terms of value, in 2023

Hot water soluble films are the second largest type in the water soluble films market given their wide range of uses, excellent environmental functioning, and rising demand in particular sectors. These films have unique attributes that make them appropriate for specific applications where cold water soluble films might not work well. The hot water soluble films ensure that the packaged goods stay secure throughout handling and transportation by dissolving only when exposed to hot water, hence lowering the danger of accidental exposure.

Water treatment chemical packaging segment was the third largest application of water soluble films market, in terms of value, in 2023

The water treatment chemical packaging segment stands as the third-largest application in the water soluble films market. The safety water soluble films offer when handling hazardous materials is one of the main factors contributing to the prominence of water treatment chemical packaging in the water soluble films market. A wide range of chemicals are extensively used in the water treatment industry, which includes household water purification systems, industrial facilities, and municipal water treatment plants. The substances like scale inhibitors, coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants, tend to be dangerous and must be handled carefully to protect the environment and the safety of the workers. The water soluble films offer solution to these challenges, driving their significance in this application.

Europe is projected to be the second largest region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the water soluble films market.

Europe was the second-largest region in the water soluble films market. This is attributed to many factors, with strict environmental regulations playing a vital role. The European Union (EU) has consistently been at the core of environmental conservation, enforcing laws that force companies to adopt more environmentally friendly procedures. These goals are well aligned with water soluble films, as they don't leave any hazardous residues behind. This has prompted producers in Europe to use these films for a wide range of products in packaging applications.

This report segments the market for water soluble films based on type, application, and region and provides estimations of value (USD Million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the market for water soluble films.

The key players profiled in the report include Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Japan), KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan), AICELLO CORPORATION (Japan), Ecopol S.p.A. (Italy), Arrow GreenTech Ltd. (India), Cortec Corporation (US), Changzhou Greencradleland Macromolecule Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangmen Proudly Water-soluble Plastic Co., Ltd. (China), AMC (UK) Ltd. (UK), and Noble Industries (India).

