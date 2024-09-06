Zelensky At Ramstein Meeting: Ukraine Need Long-Range Weapons, Permission To Hit Targets Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called on partners to provide Ukraine with the necessary amount of long-range capabilities and to allow their use not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also inside Russia.

He stated this during the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, Ukrinform reports.

"We need to have this long-range capability not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace," Zelensky said.

He recalled that important missions have already been executed, in particular in Crimea, which allowed to restore security in the Black Sea and the export of Ukrainian food products.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs permission to use long-range weapons against military targets on Russian soil from four countries – the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Photo: President's Office