Peacock Ford Awarded A 2024 Best Of Florida Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MAITLAND, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peacock Ford, a staple of automotive excellence in Central Florida, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Award, celebrating their unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement. This distinguished accolade, determined by customer votes, highlights the dealership's significant impact on the regions of Maitland, Orlando, Altamonte Springs, and Winter Park.



Peacock Ford sets itself apart by prioritizing a deep understanding of each customer's unique needs. From first-time car buyers to those seeking the robust capabilities of vehicles like the Ford F-150, the team at Peacock Ford is committed to providing personalized service that goes beyond the sale. "Our mission is centered on building lasting relationships and ensuring every customer receives the attention and respect they deserve," stated Warner Peacock. "This award reaffirms that our focus on the community and customer experience is resonating with those we serve."



Peacock Ford offers upfront-clear pricing on every truck, car, and SUV, coupled with the assurance of their exclusive Lifetime Warranty. The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty covers major car components for as long as you own your vehicle. Enjoy peace of mind knowing costly repairs are a thing of the past.



Peacock Ford has recently opened a brand-new service facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology, expanding their capabilities beyond the usual Ford pickup and delivery and mobile services. The new facility now services large trucks, motorhomes, and construction vehicles, alongside offering expanded transmission work.



As the dealership undergoes extensive renovations, Peacock Ford continues to maintain the high standards that earned them this year's Best of Florida Award. Their expansive inventory includes the latest models and a selection of meticulously inspected certified pre-owned vehicles, ensuring a wide range of options for all buyers.



Further distinguishing itself, Peacock Ford is deeply embedded in the community through support for local charities, non-profits, and community events. This commitment to giving back is a reflection of the dealership's philosophy that business success and community support are mutually reinforcing.



Looking forward, Peacock Ford remains dedicated to enhancing their customer service and continuing to play a vital role in the community. "We aspire not just to be your preferred car dealership, but to contribute positively to the community that has supported us so generously over the years," added Peacock.



For exceptional service and a trusted community partner, Peacock Ford invites residents of Central Florida to experience what it means to be part of a dealership that cares deeply about its customers and their community.



For more information Click Here.

Peacock Ford

Peacock Ford

+1 407-644-7111

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.