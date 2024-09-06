6Th CHRO Confex And Awards 2024 – Bangalore Chapter Post Conference Report

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Bangalore, India, 6th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The 6th Confex & Awards 2024 Bangalore Chapter held on 28th August 2024 at TAJ MG Road, Bangalore, was co-presented by Better Place. The event focused on HR leadership in the age of digital transformation and featured multiple expert panel discussions on topics like:

1. HR Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Strategies and best practices for success.

2. The Power of Employee Engagement: Driving motivation and productivity.

3. Creating a Culture of Inclusion: Best practices for implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

4. The Future of Talent Acquisition: Innovative strategies for finding and retaining top talent.







Key Statistics:



21 Speakers

14 Sponsors

159+ Attendees 80+ Unique Companies

Highlighted Speakers:



Aparna C, Torry Harris Integration Solutions

Nitin Nahata, Gameskraft

Roydon Gonsalvez, Northern Trust

Asha Subramanian, Subex Rashmi Anthony, AngelOne

Notable Testimonials:



Asha Subramanian, Subex:“Wonderful hospitality, awesome event. Thanks a ton!”

Satyanarayan R, Triveni Turbines:“I was extremely fortunate to be part of a panel of experts sharing insightful experiences.” Ameet Kumar, Solara Active Pharma Sciences:“The event was impeccably organized, offering insights on talent engagement, development, and management.”

The event was praised for its exceptional organization, valuable discussions, and networking opportunities, providing rich knowledge of the latest HR practices.