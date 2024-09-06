6Th CHRO Confex And Awards 2024 – Bangalore Chapter Post Conference Report
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)
Bangalore, India, 6th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The 6th Confex & Awards 2024 Bangalore Chapter held on 28th August 2024 at TAJ MG Road, Bangalore, was co-presented by Better Place. The event focused on HR leadership in the age of digital transformation and featured multiple expert panel discussions on topics like:
1. HR Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Strategies and best practices for success.
2. The Power of Employee Engagement: Driving motivation and productivity.
3. Creating a Culture of Inclusion: Best practices for implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
4. The Future of Talent Acquisition: Innovative strategies for finding and retaining top talent.
Key Statistics:
21 Speakers
14 Sponsors
159+ Attendees
80+ Unique Companies
Highlighted Speakers:
Aparna C, Torry Harris Integration Solutions
Nitin Nahata, Gameskraft
Roydon Gonsalvez, Northern Trust
Asha Subramanian, Subex
Rashmi Anthony, AngelOne
Notable Testimonials:
Asha Subramanian, Subex:“Wonderful hospitality, awesome event. Thanks a ton!”
Satyanarayan R, Triveni Turbines:“I was extremely fortunate to be part of a panel of experts sharing insightful experiences.”
Ameet Kumar, Solara Active Pharma Sciences:“The event was impeccably organized, offering insights on talent engagement, development, and management.”
The event was praised for its exceptional organization, valuable discussions, and networking opportunities, providing rich knowledge of the latest HR practices.
MENAFN06092024004812010992ID1108644663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.