Don't Cower! Says Shirley Engelmeier, Author Of New Book, Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling The Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back To Why DEI Works

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In her latest provocative book, Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back to Why DEI Works, Shirley Engelmeier, Founder and CEO of InclusionINC, challenges organizations to confront and counter the growing wave of anti-DEI disinformation. Engelmeier's message is clear: "Don't Cower!"

Engelmeier asserts that the current anti-DEI rhetoric is not a genuine grassroots movement but rather a sophisticated, well-funded strategy designed to undermine the fundamental value of DEI initiatives. In her book, she exposes the intentional disinformation propagated by fringe media and orchestrated by think tanks with agendas that mislead the public and sway policy decisions.

"Day after day organizations seem to be cowering in the face of pushback from anti-DEI ideologues pushing rampant disinformation," Engelmeier states. "The Anti-DEI pushback is not real! It is highly orchestrated and intentional. My book aims to lay bare this strategy and provide a clear path for organizations to reaffirm their commitment to DEI as a core business strategy."

Companies must address several crucial questions:

Engelmeier underscores that DEI is not about being nice but about reflecting and serving the diverse needs of a modern customer base.A workforce that mirrors the diversity of customers enhances business performance.The book offers actionable insights for aligning DEI efforts with business objectives.

Engelmeier advocates for immediate action to correct the ideological disinformation:



Internally: Ensure that organizational communication clearly articulates the rationale behind DEI strategies.

Externally: Use public relations efforts to communicate how DEI contributes to business strength and performance.

"Overcoming the Anti-DEI Ideology: A Leadership Strategy"

In conjunction with the release of Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back to Why DEI Works, InclusionINC is introducing a comprehensive suite of learning solutions and assessment tools. These resources are designed to help organizations reconnect with the foundational principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) by fostering an inclusive culture and leveraging the power of diversity to achieve lasting success.

Through its innovative Learning Over TimeTM approach, InclusionINC offers customizable training programs tailored to all organizational levels, ensuring long-term impact and sustainable change.

To counter the growing wave of disinformation, InclusionINC has developed these tools to safeguard and reinforce the value of DEI, empowering organizations to effectively combat the myths that threaten to undermine progress.

"The Demographic Revolution: Why DEI is Key to Thriving in a $7 Trillion Market Shift"

The business case for DEI remains unshakable. With the combined buying power of multi-racial and multi-ethnic markets projected to reach $7 trillion by 2026, companies that ignore this reality risk falling behind. As Engelmeier emphasizes, "This isn't just about doing the right thing-it's about survival. Businesses that fail to adapt to the demographic shifts reshaping our world will be eclipsed by those that do."

InclusionINC's initiative is not merely a reaction-it's a proactive effort to shield decades of DEI progress. Engelmeier calls on organizations to stand firm against disinformation, reject divisive rhetoric, and take the lead in building a more inclusive, resilient business landscape.

Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back to Why DEI Works is available on Amazon.

About InclusionINC:

Established in 2001, InclusionINC is a leading consulting firm dedicated to integrating inclusion, diversity, and equity into business strategies. With a focus on pragmatic solutions and a business-centric approach, InclusionINC has a proven track record of helping organizations build inclusive cultures that drive business success.

About the Author:

Shirley Engelmeier is a renowned advocate for leveraging inclusion as a business strategy. With over 25 years of experience, Engelmeier has been at the forefront of DEI thought leadership. Most recently she is an impassioned advocate for dismantling ANTI disinformation and reminding companies why DEI works!

