Sales Focus Inc. Generates $4.2 Million In Revenue For Inside Sales Clients In First Half Of 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus (SFI), a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions , has generated $4.2 million in revenue for its inside sales clients during the first two business quarters of 2024. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional results and value to its clients through innovative and effective sales strategies.

The Sales Focus Sales Center in Charleston, South Carolina has been a key driver of success for numerous clients across various industries. By providing a dedicated, results-driven team of sales professionals, SFI enables its clients to reach new markets, increase customer engagement, and boost their bottom line. More than $4 million in closed business for Sales Focus clients in just six months is a testament to the effectiveness of the sales outsourcing company's tailored sales strategies and the hard work of its skilled sales team.

"We are incredibly proud to produce such impressive results for our inside sales clients," said Tony

Horwath, CEO and Founder of Sales Focus Inc. "Our team's dedication to understanding the unique needs of each client, coupled with our extensive sales expertise, has been instrumental in achieving these outstanding outcomes. We look forward to continuing this momentum and helping more businesses reach their sales goals."

As Sales Focus continues to expand its services and client base, the company remains focused on its mission of helping businesses grow through effective sales outsourcing solutions. SFI is eager to build on this achievement and continue providing clients with the tools and support they need to succeed.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven D methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

