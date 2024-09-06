Knobbe Martens Earns Three Wins, Including Firm Of The Year, At 2024 LMG Americas Life Sciences Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Knobbe Martens is very pleased to share that the firm took home multiple honors at the LMG Americas Life Sciences Awards yesterday in New York. The firm was named Intellectual Property Boutique Firm of the Year, and partner William Zimmerman

was named "Hatch-Waxman Litigator of the Year – Generic". Additionally, the firm's work on a precedential case for Spectrum Solutions LLC, led by partner Ali Razai , was honored as an "Impact Case of the Year".

The LMG Life Sciences awards honor leading law firms and lawyers in several practice areas in the life sciences industry. Results are determined through a rigorous research process involving in-depth firm submissions, practitioner interviews, client feedback and independent research.

Commenting on the awards, managing partner Steven Nataupsky

stated, "Knobbe Martens has long been recognized as a premier IP firm in the life sciences space, and we are thrilled with these awards. We are proud to work with many of the most innovative companies in the life sciences industry, and the exceptional talent and skill we bring to our work is reflected in these honors."

This is the latest in a string of wins for Knobbe Martens at the LMG Life Sciences Awards. Among other distinctions, the firm has previously been named "Inter-Partes Review Firm of the Year" and "Patent Strategy and Management Firm of the Year".

William Zimmerman is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier life science litigators and has twice won the LMG Life Sciences "Hatch-Waxman Litigator of the Year – Generic" award. Mr. Zimmerman co-chairs both the firm's Hatch-Waxman and Life Sciences Litigation practice groups,

and has served as lead counsel in over 100 pharmaceutical litigations. Most recently, he co-led a team from the firm that

scored a significant victory

on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturer Lupin in Hatch-Waxman litigation against Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. regarding a drug that treats kidney disease.

Ali Razai is a distinguished litigator with an extensive track record of success in high-stakes cases across all facets of IP law. He was lead counsel for the Knobbe Martens team that secured a complete and unprecedented victory

for Spectrum Solutions in inter partes review challenges of five separate patents owned by Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics. The case, which earned an "Impact Case of the Year" recognition at the Awards, is particularly noteworthy because U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal recently upheld the unprecedented sanctions

against Longhorn following a sua sponte review.

About Knobbe Martens' Life Sciences Experience

Knobbe Martens is a national leader in the full spectrum of IP law pertaining to the life sciences industry, and serves as counsel to businesses ranging from the world's largest life sciences companies to emerging enterprises. Over 90% of firm attorneys hold technical degrees, and more than 60 hold an advanced degree. The firm boasts a team of lawyers and scientists with significant depth of experience across the life sciences industry, including medical devices and procedures, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals.

About Knobbe Martens

Knobbe Martens is a highly respected intellectual property law firm, offering legal services in all aspects of intellectual property and technology law. The firm's litigation group handles cases throughout the U.S. and coordinates strategy for disputes worldwide. Founded in California in 1962, the firm has about 300 lawyers and scientists based in offices located in Orange County, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. Knobbe Martens serves a diverse international client base, from multinational corporations to emerging businesses of all stages. More information about the firm can be found at

.

