HIROMI ASAI Spring Summer 2025 Men's Collection TRANSITIONING SEASONS Unveiled At New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, ( ) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented authentic Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Subsequently, HIROMI ASAI has been developing men's wears made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo, New York, Miami, and Paris Fashion Weeks every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI gets international acclaims for its unique styles and concepts, and outstanding qualities.

HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2025 (SS25) collection on runway at Flying Solo New York Fashion Week Show, starting at 3pm ET on September 9, 2024. The collection title is "TRANSITIONING SEASONS", which represents the sequence of seasons and unveils once-in-a-lifetime encounter clothing. Different from the previous collections, this collection features patchworks and vivid colors. Japanese traditional motifs are excellently integrated in this collection, which implies the course of nature during the transitional seasons.

HIROMI ASAI always respects Japanese tradition and evolves traditional Japanese textiles to worldwide high fashion by progressive forms with all details inspired by Kimono. Japanese craftsmen, who usually manufacture textiles for authentic Kimono, and Hiromi Asai developed new textiles for this collection.

The collection was tailored by Japanese unparalleled techniques. HIROMI ASAI SS25 collection could be recognized as treasures created by Japanese artisanship.

The show is held at the rooftop venue in Manhattan and livestreamed on Instagram (instagram/flyingsolonyc ).



"This collection is different from any of our previous collections. Please take notice of variety of colors, which represents the transitioning seasons," Ms. Hiromi Asai said. "The essence of Kimono stays in the fabrics rather than in its forms. We are evolving Japanese traditional textiles to luxury high fashion for all over the world."

HIROMI ASAI SS25 collection is also unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2024 and the Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 After these premier debuts, this collection will be available at the boutique and showroom in New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo )

or its online store (flyingsolo/designer/hiromi-asai ). In addition, it will also appear at Maison Privée in West Hollywood, California ( ).

