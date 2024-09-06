Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size Set To Reach USD 297.02 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.1%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global automotive catalytic converter market size is predicted to grow from USD 150.26 billion in 2023 to USD 297.02 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is an Automotive Catalytic Converter?

A catalytic converter is an important constituent of a vehicle's exhaust system. It assists in lessening the aggregate of toxic contaminants discharged into the air by transforming perilous combustion gases into less detrimental substances such as water vapor and carbon dioxide. This is executed by revealing these exhalations to chemicals and metals within the converter to speedy chemical reactions that convert otherwise dangerous contaminants into proportionally gentle ones. The two main types of catalysts are reduction catalysts, which assist nitrogen oxide contaminants by separating oxygen. The other catalyst is an oxidation catalyst, which is used to alter carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide through a conflicting procedure of appending oxygen.

The automotive catalytic converter market is witnessing substantial demand owing to the growing acquisition of catalytic converters pushed by executing strict discharge directives by governments globally targeted at decreasing air contamination and encouraging ecological friendliness. Catalytic converters play an important part in decreasing detrimental discharge from vehicles, thus assisting in diminishing their ecological influence.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Report Elements: