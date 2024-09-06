Safety Shot Announces Notice Of Allowance For New Patent To Secure IP And Enforce Clinically Backed Claims

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Patent is Added to the Company's Portfolio of Formulations that Rapidly Reduce Blood Alcohol Content



JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot , Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or“the Company”), a wellness company behind the world's first rapid alcohol reducer that lowers blood alcohol content (“BAC”) by supporting its metabolism in as little as 30 minutes, has announced the Notice of Allowance of for a U.S. patent that covers its newest clinically-backed formula.

“This latest patent marks a significant milestone in Safety Shot's quest to lead a brand-new category that the Company has created to solve alcohol related problems,” stated Safety Shot COO and co-owner of the patent, David Sandler.

The Company's family of patents aims to corroborate Safety Shot's competitive advantage in the market which includes being faster at removing alcohol, improving cognitive ability, and reducing impairment by supporting the metabolism of alcohol. The latest patent continues to advance an exciting new category of functionality.

“The patent locks up our IP and further separates us from the pack as the only the group that has been able prove that Safety's Shot revolutionary formula can dramatically reduce blood alcohol and reduce the build-up toxins associated with alcohol consumption rapidly. This patent helps solidify Safety Shot as the uncontested world leader in making people feel better faster,” continued Sandler, who co-invented the Safety Shot wellness product.

“The patent allows Safety Shot to exercise authority over specific claims in the marketplace. It further proves our commitment to finding solutions for consumers while taking a hard stance against other companies that enter the category with inferior products. Our patents provide enforceable support to our industry-leading clinical findings,” noted Safety Shot CEO and patent co-owner, Jarret Boon.

As part of the Company's efforts to be recognized as the world leader in combating the ill effects of alcohol, the team at Safety Shot is committed to advancing its science through its robust R&D platform that offers a variety of formats using its clinically proven, patented formula.

About Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot.com and Amazon . The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.

