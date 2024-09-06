Onam 2024: 8 Flowers To Make Pookalam THIS Onam

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Onam, the grand harvest festival of Kerala, is celebrated with vibrant Pookalams-beautiful floral designs made with an array of colorful flowers. Each flower chosen for a Pookalam holds cultural and aesthetic significance, contributing to the intricate patterns that adorn homes during the festivities

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.