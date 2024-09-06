7 Bollywood Celebs Who Welcome Ganpati Every Year
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) bollywood families celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi energetically and with deep emotion each year. These celebs bring Ganpati home, showcasing their cultural devotion and festive spirit through heartfelt celebrations.
MENAFN06092024007385015968ID1108644559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.