XGIMI Unveils Handful Of New Home & Portable Projectors: Mogo 3 Pro, Elfin Flip, AURA 2, HORIZON S Series, & More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New innovative projectors offer design, function, and feature sets for every type of consumer, starting at $399.



MoGo 3 Pro - Redefining Portable Projection Magic



Elfin Flip - Cinematic Experience in a Compact Package

AURA 2 - The Ultimate Luxury Home Theater Experience

HORIZON S Series - Max Performance and Pro Innovation New TV TM Projectors- Debuting the MoGo 2 Plus and Halo+ (New) Google TV Projectors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

XGIMI , the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, is introducing five new projectors - MoGo 3 Pro , Elfin Flip , AURA 2 , and the HORIZON S Series, consisting of the HORIZON S Max

(formerly, HORIZON Max) and HORIZON S Pro . The projectors combine state-of-the-art technology with sleek design, offering consumers unparalleled visual and audio experiences at home and on-the-go, at unbeatable prices. From the everyday consumer craving portable entertainment to the home theater aficionado seeking cinematic immersion, XGIMI's new products exceed expectations. The sleek and portable MoGo 3 Pro is ideal for impromptu movie nights or business presentations; the cinematic excellence and affordability of Elfin Flip are designed to bring the magic of the silver screen to any space;

and the unparalleled audiovisual experience of AURA 2 and the new HORIZON S Series, transform any living room into a private cinema or gaming haven. All of the new projectors are available from XGIMI

today, starting at $399.

Continue Reading

"As the boundaries of home and on-the-go entertainment continue to blur, XGIMI remains at the forefront with innovative projectors for every type of consumer", says Apollo Zhong, founder, and CEO of XGIMI. "MoGo 3 Pro, Elfin Flip, AURA 2, and the HORIZON S Series are no different; each product is meticulously designed to offer cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design. These new arrivals continue to show our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction as we set new standards for excellence in the industry with each new product."

The MoGo 3 Pro Google TV Projector - Redefining Portable Entertainment

The EISA award-winning MoGo 3 Pro redefines portable projection with its compact design, weighing just 2.43 lbs– the size of a coffee cup. It features a carrying case and lanyard for ultimate portability. As XGIMI's first Google TV projector, the MoGo 3 Pro offers native Netflix support alongside other popular streaming apps. With a USB Type-C port for power bank support, it's truly travel-ready.

Its innovative multi-angle base stand not only enhances convenience but also serves as a projector switch, powering up the MoGo 3 Pro simply by rotating it out of the base. Advanced DLP display technology, 1080P resolution, and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut deliver stunning visuals with rich colors and clarity. Classic XGIMI features like auto keystone correction and intelligent obstacle avoidance ensure quick, easy setup and optimal viewing every time.

The MoGo 3 Pro also introduces an ambient light feature. In this feature, the projector light moves with the music, adding vibrant colors that dance with every note, creating an immersive audio-visual experience. This revolutionary portable projector is available for $449, and bundled with the extra powerbase stand is available for $499.

Elfin Flip : Cinematic Experience in a Compact Package

The Elfin Flip introduces cinematic sound and vision in a compact long-throw smart projector, featuring DolbyTM

audio, and

delivering 1080P resolution and high brightness, all at an affordable price. Its portable design and integrated stand allow for easy adjustment and multi-angle projection (up to 150 degrees of tilt), while XGIMI's Intelligent Screen Adaptation Technology ensures automatic keystone correction and screen alignment for hassle-free setup. Elfin Flip's lightweight frame fits comfortably on a desk or shelf, making it ideal for smaller spaces and beyond.

Designed for versatility, the Elfin Flip is easy to carry and move from room to room. Despite its compact size, it packs 400 ISO lumens and is equipped with two 3W speakers supported by Dolby Audio. Powered by WebOS with native Netflix support and access to thousands of other applications and streaming services, users can watch their favorite shows and movies seamlessly. Best of all, the Elfin Flip is available for just $399, making it a feature-packed, cost-effective choice for everyday consumers seeking high-quality projection at an accessible price.

AURA 2 : The Ultimate Luxury Home Theater Experience

AURA 2, a second EISA award winner from XGIMI, sets yet another new standard for home entertainment with its cinema-level audio and visual capabilities packed in a sleek short-throw projection unibody. Powered by Dual Light 2.0 technology, this new generation of AURA offers

ultra-high brightness and color accuracy with 2300 ISO Lumens, ensuring stunning visuals in any lighting condition and achieving IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision®

certifications. IMAX Enhanced certification allows users to enjoy IMAX's expanded aspect ratio, stunning visuals and exclusive audio format from DTS at home. The AURA 2's

DCI-P3 color gamut coverage is 99%, allowing for excellent and precise reproduction of colors. For sound, AURA 2 provides immersive theater sound quality through four built-in Harman/Kardon 15W 2-channel speakers.

Thanks to AURA's rich color accuracy, consumers can also use the short-throw projector to bring stunning artwork to the home with Art Mode. With a 0.177:1 ultra-short

throw ratio, the AURA 2 projects a larger image than other UST projectors. Place it near the wall for a 150-inch screen without complicated installation. And, with the added Ambient Light Rejecting screen (sold separately), it creates a canvas effect, truly looking like artwork on a wall all while doubling as a home entertainment system. The anti-glare screen marks XGIMI's first ALR screen to market, another exciting feat for the brand as it continues to expand its lineup. With the smartest adaptation system from XGIMI and the short-throw category yet, including uninterrupted auto keystone correction, wall flatness improvement, wall color adaptation, and smart cognition that awakes the projector when movement is sensed, the new AURA 2 optimizes the viewing experience for every environment. Screen Alignment Assist will automatically detect and align the image perfectly with the screen, while wall flatness improvement ensures a perfectly flat image, making any wall a perfect canvas for your display.

Also designed for gaming and sports enthusiasts, AURA 2 features a low latency gaming mode, MEMC for sports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for seamless streaming. The AURA 2 can display up to 150", making for a clear and large image, perfect for users looking to level up their viewing experience for gaming, movie-watching, sports, and more. Plus, with its slim-fit unibody, AURA

2 blends seamlessly into any home theater setup and allows for a large-screen viewing experience in a smaller space. The luxurious AURA 2 is now available for $2,699, competitively priced for the feature set it provides consumers.

The New HORIZON Series Features Max Performance and Pro Innovation

The new HORIZON S Series, including the HORIZON S Pro

and the HORIZON S Max , bring in the HORIZON Max's technology (debuted at CES 2024), but at a more affordable price point for mass consumers (starting at $1,299). The latest projectors set a new benchmark in home projection with Dual Light 2.0 Technology, combining a Tri-Color Laser and LED for a brighter, more accurate image while ensuring eye comfort. HORIZON S pro is certified by Dolby Vision, while HORIZON S Max is certified by both IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision. Both new projectors in the S Series deliver a true cinematic experience with stunning visuals. Featuring a built-in flexible stand, both also offer 360° horizontal and 135° vertical rotation, making it easy to adjust the projection angle with one hand.

With a dynamic contrast of 1000000:1 and 3100 ISO lumens, the HORIZON S Max is 34.7% brighter than its predecessor, the HORIZON Ultra. The HORIZON S Pro delivers incredibly vivid effects with 1800 ISO lumens and the same dynamic contrast ratio of 1000000:1. Both projectors are equipped with Harman/Kardon speakers with 2×12W output, DTS, featuring Dolby Audio and DTS to ensure an enhanced audio experience. Additionally, the HORIZON S Series projectors include ISA 5.0 technology for real-time correction and an electric sliding cover for a seamless start-up, all wrapped in a home aesthetic design that integrates beautifully into any living space.

Both of these new projectors are leveling up XGIMI's HORIZON series, perfect for consumers who crave max performance and pro-innovation for less, with price tags starting at $1,299 to $1,899.

The Introduction of the new

MoGo 2 Plus and Halo+ (New) Google TV Projectors

XGIMI is also introducing two new Google TV projectors - the MoGo 2 Plus and the Halo+. Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. Users can get curated recommendations and use Google's powerful search to find movies and shows across 10,000+ apps, including Netflix. The new remotes for each product even have a dedicated Netflix button, so users are just one click away from one of the most popular streaming services. They can also press the Google Assistant button on the remote to find movies, stream apps, control their projector, and more - all with their voice. Plus with personalized watchlists and profiles, everyone's experience is customized for them.

Furthermore, the MoGo 2 Plus and the Halo+ (New) are equipped with the same technical features that consumers have come to love, like ISA 2.0, built-in speakers, Dolby Audio, and compact, sleek unibody and design. The MoGo 2 Plus will be available exclusively at Walmart for $299 in October 2024, and the Halo+ (New) is available for $799 on XGIMI now.

To learn more about the new arrivals and other XGIMI products, visit the

XGIMI Website , or follow @XGIMItech on Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

Dolby, Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Google LLC.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology .

SOURCE XGIMI