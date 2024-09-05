UNITAS 2024: Global Navies Unite In Chile

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 2, Chile set the stage for the 65th UNITAS naval drills, hosting a grand assembly on its navy vessel LSDH-91 "Sargento Aldea."



This year's exercises draw participation from 24 countries, showcasing a vast array of military hardware and personnel collaboration.



In addition, the event features 17 warships, 2 submarines, and 23 aircraft, all crewed by over 4,000 military personnel.



Countries are showcasing their naval prowess. Argentina has sent its MEKO 360H2 Class destroyer, ARA D-13 "Sarandi," complete with a Fennec 2 helicopter.



Brazil contributes with its Vosper MK-10 Class frigate, F-43 "Liberal," and an AH-11B "Wild Lynx" helicopter. These additions highlight the diversity and sophistication of the equipment involved.







The lineup includes Peru's Pohang Class corvette, BAP CC-28 "Guise," and Ecuador's Esmeralda Class missile corvette, BAE CM-16 "Loja." They bring their aerial and infantry capabilities to the fore.



The United States amplifies the drills with significant assets like the USS LSD-42 "Germantown" and the nuclear-powered submarine USS SSN-767 "Hampton," alongside the P-8A Poseidon and F/A-18C "Hornet" aircraft.



UNITAS 2024 goes beyond displaying military strength. It fosters cooperation, hones maritime tactics, and ensures readiness against common threats.



Participants from the UK , US, Canada, Japan, and numerous Latin American allies, the drills serve as a critical platform for enhancing regional stability and security.



Through rigorous air, sea, and land operations, the exercises standardize procedures among the nations. This prepares them to tackle shared security challenges effectively.



UNITAS underscores the importance of international military collaboration, proving that collective efforts are key to maintaining peace and safety in international waters.

