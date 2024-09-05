AZAL Miles Global Update: Expanded Online Benefits For Passengers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national carrier, AZAL, has completed a comprehensive update and rebranding of its AZAL Miles loyalty program. Alongside this, the airline has upgraded its customer account, incorporating cutting-edge and digital services. These changes offer users unique opportunities.

The updates to the loyalty program and the modernization of the customer account are part of a broader transformation of the airline. The main goal of these initiatives is to enhance service quality and strengthen AZAL's position in the international market.

The redesigned AZAL account, as part of this transformation, is now even more convenient and functional. Thanks to digitalization, passengers can perform all necessary actions - from purchasing air ticket and managing bookings to handling miles - entirely online. The innovative solutions integrated into the account notably simplify interactions with the AZAL Miles program, making the service as comfortable and efficient as possible.

The new version of the AZAL Miles loyalty program not only replaces the previous one but also significantly expands its features and privileges, offering customers benefits that were previously unavailable. Every aspect of the program has been redesigned to meet modern digital standards. The new slogan, More miles, more skies ("Fürsətləri səmada tutun"), underscores its status as an upgraded system tailored to the needs of today's travellers.

Key updates to the program include:

- An increased number of privileges.

- Faster accumulation and redemption of miles.

- Easier access to exclusive offers.

- Introduction of two new statuses - Silver and Elite - complementing Classic, Gold, and Platinum.

Core benefits across all program tiers:

- Seat selection from the front cabin or with extra legroom.

- Free baggage allowance.

- Lounge access.

- Fast Track.

- Free cabin upgrade.

- Free exchange of award ticket.

- Priority check-in/boarding.

- Priority baggage.

New features of AZAL Miles:

- Family account: Combine miles from family members into one account.

- Unlimited award tickets: No limit on the number of tickets that can be purchased with miles.

- Flight mile transfer: Transfer miles between program members.

- Flight mile purchase: Buy miles for yourself or others.

- Status points purchase: Purchase status points under certain conditions.

- Convert flight miles to status points: Expand your travel options and gain additional privileges.

- Mile recovery: Recover expired miles under certain conditions.

- The program also offers rewards, including Welcome miles for your first flight, status upgrades, and Birthday miles.

As part of these changes, participants have been granted the following privileges:

- All participants' flight miles have been extended for three years, until August 2027, regardless of their original expiration date.

- Status points are now calculated based on flights taken over the past 20 months, instead of 12.

- Every participant who flies after the launch of the new program will receive 300 Welcome miles.

- Participants retain or upgrade their statuses based on their previous status and number of flights: Gold retains at least Silver, and Platinum retains at least Gold.

- All participants from the previous Classic, Gold, and Platinum statuses can upgrade to Elite status, depending on the number of flights taken.

- Anyone over the age of 18 can join the program, as well as children over the age of two by a parent.

For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit .

These updates highlight that the modernization of the customer account and the renewal of the AZAL Miles program are two distinct, but interconnected projects aimed at improving service and customer experience as part of the airline's overall transformation strategy.