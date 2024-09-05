AZAL Miles Global Update: Expanded Online Benefits For Passengers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national carrier, AZAL, has completed a
comprehensive update and rebranding of its AZAL Miles loyalty
program. Alongside this, the airline has upgraded its customer
account, incorporating cutting-edge technology and digital
services. These changes offer users unique opportunities.
The updates to the loyalty program and the modernization of the
customer account are part of a broader transformation of the
airline. The main goal of these initiatives is to enhance service
quality and strengthen AZAL's position in the international
market.
The redesigned AZAL account, as part of this transformation, is
now even more convenient and functional. Thanks to digitalization,
passengers can perform all necessary actions - from purchasing
air ticket and managing bookings to handling miles - entirely
online. The innovative solutions integrated into the account
notably simplify interactions with the AZAL Miles program, making
the service as comfortable and efficient as possible.
The new version of the AZAL Miles loyalty program not only
replaces the previous one but also significantly expands its
features and privileges, offering customers benefits that were
previously unavailable. Every aspect of the program has been
redesigned to meet modern digital standards. The new slogan,
More miles, more skies ("Fürsətləri səmada tutun"),
underscores its status as an upgraded system tailored to the needs
of today's travellers.
Key updates to the program include:
- An increased number of privileges.
- Faster accumulation and redemption of miles.
- Easier access to exclusive offers.
- Introduction of two new statuses - Silver and Elite -
complementing Classic, Gold, and Platinum.
Core benefits across all program tiers:
- Seat selection from the front cabin or with extra legroom.
- Free baggage allowance.
- Lounge access.
- Fast Track.
- Free cabin upgrade.
- Free exchange of award ticket.
- Priority check-in/boarding.
- Priority baggage.
New features of AZAL Miles:
- Family account: Combine miles from family members into one
account.
- Unlimited award tickets: No limit on the number of tickets
that can be purchased with miles.
- Flight mile transfer: Transfer miles between program
members.
- Flight mile purchase: Buy miles for yourself or others.
- Status points purchase: Purchase status points under certain
conditions.
- Convert flight miles to status points: Expand your travel
options and gain additional privileges.
- Mile recovery: Recover expired miles under certain
conditions.
- The program also offers rewards, including Welcome miles for
your first flight, status upgrades, and Birthday miles.
As part of these changes, participants have been granted the
following privileges:
- All participants' flight miles have been extended for three
years, until August 2027, regardless of their original expiration
date.
- Status points are now calculated based on flights taken over
the past 20 months, instead of 12.
- Every participant who flies after the launch of the new
program will receive 300 Welcome miles.
- Participants retain or upgrade their statuses based on their
previous status and number of flights: Gold retains at least
Silver, and Platinum retains at least Gold.
- All participants from the previous Classic, Gold, and Platinum
statuses can upgrade to Elite status, depending on the number of
flights taken.
- Anyone over the age of 18 can join the program, as well as
children over the age of two by a parent.
For more information, including answers to frequently asked
questions, visit .
These updates highlight that the modernization of the customer
account and the renewal of the AZAL Miles program are two distinct,
but interconnected projects aimed at improving service and customer
experience as part of the airline's overall transformation
strategy.
