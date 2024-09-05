Caresmartz360 Exhibits Its Advanced Solutions At The TAHC&H's Bring Care Home Conference

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Prepare to witness the next chapter of home care at The Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice Conference, as CareSmartz360 exhibits its industry-leading solutions from September 9-11, 2024, at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas.



The Bring Care Home is the premier event for home care and hospice professionals in Texas, attracting hundreds of attendees annually. The conference provides a for leaders to share best practices, network, and explore the latest technologies and solutions that are redefining the home care and hospice landscape.



"We are thrilled to be participating in the Bring Care Home Conference and connecting with the home care community in Texas," said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at Caresmartz.



"This event aligns perfectly with our mission to empower home care providers with innovative technology solutions that enhance client care and operational efficiency. We look forward to showcasing our comprehensive platform and engaging with attendees to discuss their unique challenges and needs," she added.

Attendees visiting the CareSmartz360 Booth #14 can:

See live demonstrations of the CareSmartz360 platform.

Discuss their specific needs with CareSmartz360 representatives.

Unlock up to 50% savings on CareSmartz360.



What to expect at the Bring Care Home Conference?



Stay informed

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends, policy changes, and industry developments that impact agencies and clients.



Network and build relationships

Connect with 500+ industry professionals, thought leaders, and peers to build relationships, share best practices, and learn from each other's experiences.



Learn from experts

Gain valuable insights and knowledge from 40+ expert speakers and industry authorities on topics relevant to home care and hospice.



Access innovative solutions

Enjoy exclusive access to the latest industry products and services that can help agencies improve care outcomes and streamline operations.



Enhance skills

Home care providers can attend educational sessions and training opportunities to enhance their skills and knowledge in areas like client care, leadership, and management.



About the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice (TAHC&H)



The TAHC&H is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for home care and hospice providers in the state of Texas. Founded in 1969, TAHC&H represents over 700 member organizations, including home health agencies, hospices, private duty providers, and other healthcare entities.



TAHC&H's mission is to promote and advance the home care and hospice industry in Texas, ensuring that all Texans have access to high-quality, compassionate care in the comfort of their own homes.



The association provides its members with educational resources, legislative advocacy, and networking opportunities to help them navigate the ever-evolving home care landscape.



About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a comprehensive home care management software solution that empowers providers to streamline their operations, improve client outcomes, and drive business growth. The platform offers a suite of integrated modules, including electronic visit verification (EVV), scheduling, billing, and reporting, all designed to enhance efficiency and compliance.



With CareSmartz360, home care providers can automate administrative tasks, optimize caregiver scheduling, and gain real-time visibility into their business performance. The software's user-friendly interface and robust data analytics capabilities enable providers to make informed decisions and deliver exceptional care to their clients.



