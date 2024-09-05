Snorble Initiates Global Advisory Board With Digital Assets Ecosystem Leader Saeed Al Darmaki Representing UAE - Aetoswi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Snorble is excited to announce the addition of Saeed Al Darmaki to its Global Advisory Board, as we prepare to launch our innovative educational products across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. A distinguished expert in blockchain and DeFi, Saeed brings a wealth of technological acumen and strategic insight that will be pivotal in navigating the complex landscapes of these diverse markets. His deep expertise in the integration of cutting-edge technologies will greatly enhance Snorble's ability to deliver unique educational content and tools tailored for global audiences.

With Saeed Al Darmaki joining our advisory board, Snorble is better positioned to navigate the complexities of global markets, enriching its educational offerings with advanced technology and strategic insights.

About Saeed Al Darmaki:

With a seasoned background that spans significant roles from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to leading initiatives in blockchain and digital assets, Saeed is well-versed in the intricacies of global finance and technology. His tenure in finance has equipped him with a keen understanding of how to effectively scale innovations while addressing the specific regulatory and cultural nuances of new markets.

Emphasizing Financial Literacy:

Central to Snorble's mission and Saeed's advisory role is the advancement of financial literacy among young learners, a crucial skill in today's digital economy. Saeed's leadership will be instrumental in developing content that not only educates children about financial basics, but also introduces them to advanced concepts like digital currencies and savings strategies, empowering the next generation with the knowledge to succeed financially.

Commitment to Good:

Aligned with Snorble's foundational philosophy of doing good in the world, this initiative in financial literacy underscores our commitment to providing educational tools that prepare children for real-world challenges. By incorporating these values into our product development, we ensure that our growth in international markets also spreads positive, impactful learning experiences.

Saeed Al Darmaki on Enhancing Global Financial Education:

"As an advisor, I am passionate about the potential of integrating cutting-edge technology to fundamentally improve educational content. Financial literacy is particularly close to my heart, and I am excited to guide Snorble in creating educational tools that will equip young minds with essential financial skills. This initiative not only supports Snorble's commitment to societal betterment, but also prepares children globally to navigate and succeed in an increasingly complex financial landscape. Snorble is primed for integrating blockchain and trust and traceability as a service within the enterprise as part of a long term plan. I am excited about Snorble as we share in our vision to do better for the world."

Mike Rizkalla, CEO and Co-Founder of Snorble, on Global Strategy:

"As Snorble gears up for expansion into key international markets, the insights and experience that Saeed Al Darmaki brings to our advisory board are invaluable. His expertise will guide our strategic deployments across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, ensuring that our educational solutions are both innovative and compliant with local market demands. Saeed's leadership in technological finance is crucial as we adapt our offerings to meet the educational needs of children around the world."

About Snorble:

Snorble is a leading innovator in educational technology for children, dedicated to creating dynamic learning experiences that promote overall development through AI-driven interactions. Known for its engaging smart companion that grows with the child, Snorble is committed to preparing young learners for a successful future in an increasingly digital society.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink