New Report Highlights Critical Role Of Commodity Checkoffs In National Security

Aimpoint Research, released The Future of Checkoffs research report today highlighting the crucial and unique role checkoffs play in bolstering national security, enhancing social betterment, and promoting environmental sustainability.

"The strategic importance of checkoffs cannot be overstated. U.S. checkoff programs are distinctly American, and uniquely address the broad needs of all U.S. producers while safeguarding national security," said Mark Purdy, The Directions Group Executive Vice President of Agri-Food. "The research uncovered specific areas where checkoff organizations can focus to be prepared for future complexities in agriculture and the food system. This will allow them to continue their role in supporting the economic stability of the agricultural sector."

Over the past four decades, U.S. agriculture checkoff programs have been instrumental in driving domestic demand, expanding export markets, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainability. Recently, these programs have experienced a surge in political and legal scrutiny, prompting questions about their ongoing value.

Analysts leveraged multiple research methods to develop the report, including producer research, expert interviews, market intelligence, and a strategic wargame. Future state projections on geopolitics and the agri-food system, along with insights from the 'Farmer of the Future' report, are also incorporated. The research findings point to specific areas of checkoff impact and areas of opportunity to ensure checkoff organizations continue to serve a broad cross-section of U.S. producers.

Key findings include:



Checkoffs are foundational to national security with their U.S.-centric, producer-focused mission.

The commodity and research advancements driven by the checkoffs are essential to social betterment through nutrition-based human health.

Checkoffs are important for environmental sustainability through their ability to invest, pilot and scale innovation, bridging the gap from producer to consumer. The research uncovered specific areas where checkoff organizations can evolve to optimally serve U.S. producers in the future, such as the need for agility, tiered innovation strategies and a segmented approach to producer programming.

"Considering the geopolitical environment and the importance that our competitors and adversaries place on agriculture, the United States must comprehensively promote commodities and support access to research and innovation for all farmers. To maintain and strengthen America's agricultural leadership, checkoffs must continue to fulfill these roles," said Purdy. "It's worth noting that checkoffs must continue to improve and evolve to position U.S. producers for future success, and the report provides a starting point for checkoff organizations to continue on that path."

An executive summary of the report is available for download at AimpointResearch .

