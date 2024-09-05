Zapshot Promotes Communication Among Students At Santa Monica College's Welcome Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the start of the new school year, Zapshot is hosting events aimed at new university students during the Back-To-School Season. As part of these initiatives, a pop-up event was held at Santa Monica College on August 23rd. In the spirit of welcoming new students, Zapshot supports them as they embark on their new semester by offering spaces for interaction through in-app communities for each university.Having collaborated with students in the Los Angeles area, Zapshot has consistently enhanced its app by incorporating their feedback. During this year's Welcome Season, Zapshot hosted a pop-up event at Santa Monica College's "VIP Welcome on Campus."Zapshot's Voice-to-Text messaging feature enables users to send both voice and text messages without typing, allowing conversations to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances. With Zapshot, students can communicate more smoothly and express their feelings with ease. To foster vibrant connections, Zapshot has created dedicated communities within the app for each college and university, offering a space for new students to connect and interact.At the pop-up event, students reacted with excitement when introduced to the Voice-to-Text messaging feature, and many began using the app to communicate with friends. The community feature also sparked interest, as students quickly joined in hopes of making new friends on campus.Moving forward, Zapshot plans to host a variety of initiatives and events designed to enrich student life and create a more active campus experience.Instagram:Website:About Zapshot:Zapshot is currently available on iOS with a mission to change the way younger generations like Gen Z, communicate. It breaks the limitations of traditional text chat by introducing a more engaging, personalized method of communication. Zapshot allows users to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances into conversations. Starting with the vibrant community at UCLA, our goal at PH7, Ltd. is to make online communication more intimate, engaging, and expressive for the new generations.Company Information:PH7, Ltd. is a startup dedicated to developing Zapshot, a new social media application specializing in audio. Based primarily in Los Angeles, USA, the company brings together a diverse and global team. Devoted to reshaping how the new generations communicate, PH7, Ltd. is leading the way in creating the future of communication tools that cater to the evolving needs of today's digital natives.

