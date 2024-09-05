TINKESO THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE ACCEPTANCE BY INDIEBIO NYC TO ITS 2024 FALL STARTUP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NKT Cell Therapy Firm Joins IndieBio Program

VALHALLA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tinkeso Therapeutics , Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, natural killer T (NKT) cell therapies and modulators to treat autoimmune diseases and cancers, announced today they have been accepted into the 2024 Fall Startup Program of IndieBio New York City (NYC).IndieBio is part of SOSV, a global venture capital firm with more than $1.5B in assets under management. They offer multi-stage starting in their deeply resourced, deep tech startup programs, IndieBio and HAX, with locations in New York City, Newark and San Francisco. 100+ new startups per year are chosen by SOSV out of the over 8,000 that apply to their programs.“We are very excited being part of SOSV portfolio companies. I believe IndieBio's unique program will bring us not only the immediate funding opportunity but also the access to the investor ecosystem where SOSV is a key player. This comprehensive program will provide Tinkeso Therapeutics the critical resources and guidance to advance our R&D efforts”, said Ms. Emmie Fan, CEO and co-founder.“With the funding from IndieBio, we now can start conducting preclinical work on autoimmune diseases with CAR-NKT approach. This will help expand the horizon of our NKT platform beyond cancers”, said Dr. Jerry Zhou, founder and CSO.About Tinkeso TherapeuticsTinkeso Therapeutics is a privately owned, preclinical stage biotechnology company located in Valhalla, NY. The company is focused on the development of novel off-the shelf, allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered NKT cell therapies and modulators for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancers. For more information, please visit the Tinkeso's website at .Investor/Media Contact

