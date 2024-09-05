Author And Consultant Jeffrey Masquelier Writes A One-A-Kind Memoir That Explains The Career Arc Of A Salesperson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sales professional Jeffrey Masquelier , in his one-of-a-kind memoir cum guide, "Promoted ," has presented over fifty real-life encounters in the field of customer care and business development to readers business growth and the art of building customer relationships.Masquelier's offers a complete roadmap to building a thriving sales, marketing, and customer care career. The author has spent thirty years in the sales and aims to utilize his experiences to help those dreaming of making it big as entrepreneurs.Through his spirit of storytelling, Jeffrey Masquelier has authored stories that teach and motivate the readers. He doesn't shy away from sharing his failures alongside his successes, providing a realistic view of the sales profession and equipping readers with strategies to overcome obstacles.His book, Promoted, shows how professionals with an action-oriented approach use specific strategies to persuade customers to buy your products and services.Promoted is an interactive guidebook on the challenges faced by individuals in the promotional products industry. This book features real-world scenarios to provide practical and applicable insights into the sales profession. There is also much information on business development techniques and the importance of apprenticeship in sales and referrals.There is also advice on achieving work-life balance in a demanding profession. While the lessons are broadly applicable, "Promoted" offers specific insights into the challenges and opportunities within the promotional sales sector.This book is a career self-help and a mentor in your field, exploring the triumphs and challenges of any professional journey. This book is now available on Amazon.About the authorJeffrey Masquelier lives in Texas with his Australian Shepherds and the love of his life. Throughout his sales career, Jeff has helped his clientele build connections and himself reach the top 1% in his field.

