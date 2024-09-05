Solar Lead Gen Summit To Dive Into Customer Acquisition Strategy During RE+

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Convoso and ActiveProspect are hosting an all-day event focused on boosting customer for the residential solar industry.

- Lisa Leight, CMO at ConvosoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , the leading AI-powered contact center for sales teams, and ActiveProspect , a consent-based marketing platform, will jointly present a full day Solar Lead Gen Summit in Anaheim on Wednesday, September 11 to benefit solar businesses dealing with customer acquisition. The summit complements the more expansive RE+ convention, the largest clean energy event in North America, taking place simultaneously at the Anaheim Convention Center.The Summit is an exclusive VIP event assembling top solar lead buyers and sellers within the US solar industry. The agenda features premier marketing experts and lead vendors presenting actionable insights on solar buyer best practices and strategies for customer acquisition. The event also provides opportunities for participants to meet martech partners, engage with peers, and exchange ideas.“Solar is a complex industry and there's a sizable need for specific, expertise-driven strategies and knowledge sharing. We're thrilled to provide this forum to benefit our customers and prospective customers selling in the solar residential market,” Lisa Leight, CMO of Convoso, said.According to the Solar Industries Energy Association, the consumer market for solar energy has been in a strong growth trend for the last ten years, and is expected to continue expansion nationwide. As costs decline, storage capacity improves, and federal tax support continues, consumer demand is expected to remain strong, presenting increased business opportunities.The marketing and sales engines of solar companies are tasked with finding those consumer leads interested in solar and meeting their needs with appropriate products, installations, and financing. Assuring those leads are consent based prior to outreach is just one benefit offered by ActiveProspect's platform. Reaching those leads before the competition, with speed and scale, is where Convoso offers the most value to the Solar Lead Gen Summit attendees.The Solar Lead Gen Summit 2024 Agenda:"Solar Lead Buying 101: State of the Industry from an Installer/Buyer Perspective" with Manan Singh from Solar Sesame, Josh Buma from Momentum Solar, and John Ross from Posigen Solar (moderated by Colleen Butterfield, The Growth Studio)– "Solar 'Lead Selling' Ecosystem: Publisher -vs- Affiliate -vs- Aggregator - What's the freaking difference?" with Brad Forbush from Shine Solar and Christina Olver from My Home Pros (moderated by Ruben Ugarte, Active Prospect)– "Shining a Light on Marketing Compliance: Navigate the New TCPA Regulations with Confidence So You Don't Get Burned" with Puja J. Amin from Troutman Amin, LLP (moderated by Joey Liner, Liner Connections)– "How to Run a Successful Solar Call Center" with David Kercher from Pointer Leads and Heather Griffin from Genova Solar (moderated by Lisa Leight, Convoso)– "Manufacturer Dealer Lead Programs 101: Ins & Outs" with Eric Frazier from SolarEdge and Colin Walsh from Amara NZero (moderated by Ruben Ugarte, Active Prospect)– "Predictive AI within your Martech stack: How Data, Lead Scoring, and Algorithms Have Changed Sales and Marketing for Solar Installers" with Will McGinnis from Full Throttle AI, and Amy Olsen from Freedom Solar (moderated by Robin Spencer, Faraday)During RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas, ActiveProspect hosted a similar event, which was well-attended and drew requests for more in-depth content. In response, in 2024 ActiveProspect partnered with Convoso to expand to a full day. RE+ focuses on all aspects of solar operations (e.g., technical/ operational, supply chain, advocacy, manufacturing, etc), while only addressing customer acquisition, sales, and marketing to a lesser degree.“ActiveProspect and Convoso have helped bring together solar buyers and sellers for years,” Ruben Ugarte, GM of Home Services and Alliance Partnerships at ActiveProspect said.“The Solar Lead Gen Summit is another example of how our teams continue to focus on elevating the customer journey within the residential solar space.”The Solar Lead Gen Summit 2024 sponsors include Snoball, Faraday, FullThrottle, Solar Direct Marketing, My Home Pros, EnergyBillCruncher, Modaramo Media, Apollo Interactive, Billy, Pointer Leads, LLC , Stone Canyon AI, and Demand IQ.# # #About ConvosoConvoso is a leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards.About Active ProspectActiveProspect is on a mission to make consent-based marketing the best channel for online customer acquisition. We provide marketers the products they need to acquire qualified customers at scale. Our platform is trusted by thousands of companies engaged in direct-to-consumer marketing, helping them save wasted spend, comply with ever-changing regulations, and manage a constantly evolving partner landscape. Our flagship product, TrustedForm is used to certify over 1 billion opt-in digital customer leads every year and is the gold standard for documenting prior express written consent for TCPA compliance.

