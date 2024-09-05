PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 BJP Star Campaigners For 2Nd Phase Of J&K Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda have been named in the party's list of 40 star campaigners for the second phase of Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir to be held on September 25.

Several BJP heavyweights such as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, G. Kishan Reddy, Jitendra Singh, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also named in the list issued by party General Secretary Arun Singh.

Two sitting Chief Ministers -- Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) -- also feature in the list of star campaigners.

Elections to the 90-member Assembly will be held in three phases -- on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The ballots will be counted on October 8.

This will be the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, and also the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The BJP was in an alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party from 2015 till 2018 before the end of the tie-up following which Governor's Rule was imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is the complete list of BJP's star campaigners for the second phase polling in J&K:

1. Narendra Modi

2. J.P. Nadda

3. Rajnath Singh

4. Amit Shah

5. Nitin Gadkari

6. Manohar Lal Khattar

7. G. Kishan Reddy

8. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

9. Jai Ram Thakur

10. Jitendra Singh

11. Yogi Adityanath

12. Bhajan Lal Sharma

13. Ram Madhav

14. Tarun Chugh

15. Ashish Sood

16. Jugal Kishore Sharma

17. Jenab Ghulam Ali Khatana

18. Anurag Thakur

19. Smriti Irani

20. Gen V.K. Singh (retd)

21. Ravinder Raina

22. Ashok Kaul

23. Nirmal Singh

24. Kavinder Gupta

25. Shamsheer Singh Manhas

26. Sat Sharma

27. Sunil Sharma

28. Sukhnandan Choudhary

29. Pawan Khajuria

30. Darakshana Andrabi

31. Vikram Randhawa

32. Surinder Ambardar

33. Arun Prabhat Singh

34. Neelam Langeh

35. S. Ranjodh Singh Nawa

36. S. Sarbjit Singh Johal

37. Haji Javeed Zargar

38. Sanjita Dogra

39. Sunil Prajapati

40. Seema Devi