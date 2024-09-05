Brazil’S Book Festival To Host Palestinian Author

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Atef Abu Saif, who was of culture of Palestine from 2019 until last March, will be one of the guests at the main program of the 22nd Paraty International Literary Festival (FLIP), held in the city of Paraty, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. A writer of non-fiction and essays, Saif is launching his latest in Brazil, his first to be published in the Latin American country. I Want to Be Awake When I Die depicts the current conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Saif was born in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip in 1973. He studied at Birzeit University in the West Bank and completed postgraduate studies at institutions in England and Italy. He has published five novels, two short story collections, and political essays. In addition to being minister of culture, he also served as spokesperson for the Fatah political party.

In a statement from FLIP , this year's event curator, Ana Lima Cecilio, describes Saif as a writer of“tremendous strength,” whose life and literary formation have been shaped by conflicts in his homeland, as well as by precarious conditions and constant threats to his life.

Held since 2003, the festival brings together writers, editors, artists, and publishers for five days of debates, book launches, and cultural events. Each year, the main program features a celebrated author and a dedicated curator. Additionally, there are year-round educational and cultural initiatives, which culminate in the Flipinha, aimed at children, and the FlipZona, for youth, during the event. This year's festival will take place from October 9 to 13.

