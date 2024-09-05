NAGRAVISION Partners with Evercast to Integrate Forensic Watermarking into Leading Real-Time video Collaboration platform

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION Partners with Evercast to Integrate Forensic Watermarking into Leading Real-Time Collaboration

05.09.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Announcement marks the first implementation of forensic watermarking in video collaboration,

delivering studio-approved security to remote content creators

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ) and Los Angeles (CA), USA – September 5, 2024 – NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that Evercast LLC., a leading video collaboration software, has partnered with NAGRAVISION to integrate NexGuard forensic watermarking, enhancing the security of pre-release content during review and collaboration workflows in remote production and post-production. Evercast enables creative professionals and teams in film, television, gaming, advertising and other industries to stream high-resolution media and conduct real-time video conferences on a single platform. By incorporating NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking, Evercast will bring an additional studio-approved layer of security to the remote video collaboration process. The integrated solution provides unique content watermarking for each user on the platform leveraging the NAGRAVISION solution. It ensures that content remains secure and its quality unimpacted throughout the pre-release workflow and provides a robust deterrent against unauthorized copying or distribution by enabling the traceability of content leaks. "As the most trusted provider of forensic watermarking solutions, NAGRAVISION was the natural choice for us to secure our remote production and post-production workflows,” said Tommy Snyder, VP of Product at Evercast.“Our users can now benefit from studio-approved forensic watermarking and have the peace of mind that their content is safe during the entire video collaboration process." “Our NexGuard forensic watermarking solutions are widely used by studios and premium content owners from content creation to content distribution, and today we're excited to integrate it with the Evercast video collaboration platform for remote users,” said Ken Gerstein, VP Sales Anti-Piracy and NexGuard at NAGRAVISION.“This latest announcement underscores NAGRAVISION's dedication to providing comprehensive content security solutions to the content creator space, to facilitate seamless yet secure collaboration.” NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking will be available as part of Evercast's upcoming premium offering, to be announced September 13th, 2024. The product will launch in the fall and be commercially available in Q4 2024. The Evercast video collaboration platform for Apple Vision Pro will be on display at IBC 2024, on NAGRAVISION Stand 1.C81. To schedule a meeting at IBC, please click here. NAGRAVISION forensic watermarking solutions are part of the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework. Visit our website or get in touch to learn more. About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit

About Evercast Evercast is the first cloud-based, real-time collaboration tool made for creative professionals, enabling teams to collaborate efficiently, regardless of their physical location. The platform offers the unique ability to video conference while securely streaming, with unparalleled quality (4K, 60fps, 7.1 surround, 10-bit color) and ultra-low latency. Trusted by top studios, agencies, and production companies worldwide, Evercast is the go-to solution for real-time creative collaboration. For more information, visit . Media contacts Christina Anderson

