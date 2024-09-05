Destination 'I Do': Skyscanner Survey Reveals 85% Of Respondents In India Have Had Or Are Planning A Destination Wedding

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India



66% of Indians are planning grand pre-wedding festivities to mark wedding milestone

Goa tops the list of spots for Indian couples seeking a sun-soaked wedding celebration, followed by Dubai for its glitz Skyscanner also collaborated with WeddingWire India, to explore this growing trend in India, with WeddingWire revealing a 13% YoY growth in destination weddings





Leading global app,

Skyscanner , has unveiled its latest survey titled,“ Destination 'I Do '”, revealing a strong desire for destination weddings among Indians, with 85% of them either planning or have already had a destination wedding. Gen Z, in particular, is leading the charge, with 49% considering tying the knot at a stunning wedding destination, compared to 33% of Millennials. This younger generation is drawn to the adventure and uniqueness that such celebrations offer.





The influence of opulent weddings (read: The Ambani wedding!), exemplified by high-profile celebrations, is undeniable. Data from the survey reveals that a whopping 66% of respondents in India are totally on board with hosting their own extravagant pre-wedding festivities, mirroring the grandeur associated with Indian weddings. The new trend is all about the pre-wedding galore! If Indian couples were to indulge in their dream celebrations, 33% would go for a weekend getaway with family and friends, while 32% dream of partying on a cruise with their crew. Meanwhile, 29% envision an Italian-style soiree, and 26% would rock out at gigs with their squad for the ultimate pre-wedding celebration! Indian couples are leaving no stone unturned in creating unforgettable pre-wedding experiences.





Commenting on the findings, Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destination Expert said,“Destination weddings are sweeping Indian couples off their feet, turning travel dreams into spectacular celebrations! Recent high-profile weddings have inspired more Indians to mark their wedding milestones with memorable celebrations such as destination weddings. Our research found that couples are prioritising unique experiences and are willing to invest more to create celebrations that truly reflect their aspirations. But it's not just about splurging-they're thoughtfully planning every detail, balancing grand gestures with savvy choices.”





Defining the Ideal 'I Do' Destination for Indian couples



Asia was the top choice for a destination wedding among Indians: 48% of respondents in India are eyeing Asia for their destination wedding, drawn to the allure of places like Thailand, Japan, and the Maldives. Not only do these locales promise breathtaking backdrops, but they're also closer to home and easier on the wallet. On the other hand, 31% are captivated by Europe's romantic charm, considering destinations like the UK, Spain, France, and Italy.

Top picks for Indian couples: When it comes to planning the perfect destination wedding, some of the top destinations respondents are drawn to include Goa, Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok. Goa, with its sun-kissed beaches and lively vibe, offers the perfect mix of chill and thrill for wedding celebrations. Dubai brings the bling with its ultra-glamorous skyline and opulent venues, perfect for couples looking to say 'I do' in style. Meanwhile, Bali and Bangkok are all about those dreamy tropical vibes and rich cultural backdrops, giving couples the chance to tie the knot in paradise while soaking up the local charm. Beach Bliss, Royal Palaces, or Scenic Mountains?: When it comes to the vibe of dream destination weddings, 26% of respondents in India envision a romantic beach celebration with sunsets and sand, while 20% are drawn to the opulence of a royal palace affair like in Jaipur or Udaipur. Others envision a soulful, personalised celebration ( 19% ) in scenic spots like Tuscany, Lake Como, or Mussoorie, and the same percentage crave a lavish, glamorous event in vibrant cities like Dubai, New York, or Bahrain. 19% of respondents are also drawn to a picturesque mountain backdrop, imagining a proposal set against the stunning views in spots like Mussoorie, Munnar, or Switzerland.





Couples in India go all-out on their destination weddings but remain savvy



Splurging on wedding dreams: Indians are all set to splurge! With destination weddings becoming increasingly popular, nearly half ( 45% ) of couples in India are willing to boost their budgets by up to 50% for the extra adventure and to make their celebration truly unforgettable, proving that for many a destination wedding is worth every extra penny.



According to insights from WeddingWire India, a leading wedding technology platform in India connecting engaged couples with local wedding professionals, 56% of the couples most value the type or style of the venue when searching for their wedding destination. As a result, top-tier destinations like Udaipur, Goa, and Dehradun have become increasingly popular choices, offering couples the perfect blend of bespoke services and stunning settings.





Hidden gems – the answer to overbooked hotspots: To avoid the chaos of overbooked hotspots or paying for overpriced locations, Indian respondents are totally up for breaking away from the ordinary and choosing off-the-beaten-path destinations. An impressive 83% of respondents in India will swap the usual wedding hotspots of Shimla or Goa for hidden gems like Gokarna or Kalimpong - proving that love knows no bounds and neither do their destination dreams! One way to explore these hidden treasures is by using 'Everywhere' search feature on Skyscanner, which ranks destinations based on your origin city and price, making it easier than ever to find the perfect spot for a unique and unforgettable celebration.





WeddingWire India also reveals that other lesser-known destinations like Mahabalipuram in Chennai and Kukas village in Jaipur, Rajasthan, are also becoming increasingly popular for their unique charm and intimate settings, offering couples the chance to create truly one-of-a-kind celebrations.





Planning ahead for the perfect celebration: Turns out, Indians aren't just meticulous about planning their travel but also their destination weddings! A significant 62% start organising their destination weddings up to 12 months in advance, ensuring every detail is absolutely perfect. While 40% of respondents in India rely on wedding planners for expert guidance, proving that pros are still the go-to for planning a dream destination wedding, 36% trust recommendations from friends and family for that personal touch.





To further assist Indian couples in their quest for the perfect big day, Mohit Joshi recommends using tools like Savvy Search – Skyscanner's generative AI travel planning tool available on the Skyscanner app. He shares,“Savvy Search makes finding your dream wedding destination a breeze! Just tell it what kind of celebration you're dreaming of, and it'll pop up with up to three fantastic location ideas. It's like having a personal wedding planner right at your fingertips!”







Commenting on the growing trend of destination weddings, Anam Zubair, Director Consumer Marketing, WeddingWire India , shared, "The concept of planning a destination wedding in India is growing in popularity, with nearly a 13% increase year over year seen in the number of couples who are opting for destination weddings. As per WeddingWire India's recent consumer survey 50% of the respondents are seeking wedding planning information, advice, and tools from wedding technology websites & blogs like WeddingWire. Our website offers over 73K+ venues and vendors to choose from along with free planning tools and blogs, ensuring our couples have an easy and stress-free wedding planning experience.”





Planning a destination wedding is not all about just picking the perfect spot. Mohit adds,“It is also important to balance this dream with the reality of costs, as our survey shows that for 41% of respondents in India, prioritising cost when picking destination wedding venues is key.





The good news is you don't need to break the bank in order to make that dream come true. Just a little flexibility and the right tools can turn your dream destination wedding into a reality that's both fabulous and budget-savvy. With Skyscanner's 'Whole Month' feature, couples and guests can find the cheapest day of the month to fly, with just a few clicks. Sometimes a flight a day or two earlier could save you big bucks. We aim to help couples plan their destination weddings confidently and effortlessly, all without breaking the bank.”





Notes to Editor

Data comes from the OnePoll survey commissioned by Skyscanner. It took place in July 2024 and involved 2,000 respondents from India.





About Skyscanner



Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 32 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.





Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed, powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 80 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.









About WeddingWire India

WeddingWire India, launched in mid-2017, is one of the fastest-growing and trusted wedding technology platforms in India connecting engaged couples with local wedding professionals. The virtual marketplace gives couples in India access to any and every wedding service provider and online planning tool they can think of. It is the one-stop destination for all wedding planning requirements with a robust vendor directory covering over 65,000 vendors across categories such as venues, photography, hair and makeup, catering, music, etc. From vendor management, checklist, website creation, budget allocation, guest list creation, community ideas and inspiration, millions of couples search, compare and connect with required wedding services from WeddingWire India's vast directory of vendors. It is dedicated to building innovative tools and resources and is present across apps, websites, and mobile web as the online marketplace of venues and wedding professionals that simplify and inspire the wedding planning process that is unique to its customers. WeddingWire India helps clients plan their dream weddings across 28 states and 8 union territories.





WeddingWire is the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, the world's largest global wedding technology platform with over four decades of expertise in the wedding industry which is present in 16 countries and has been helping people in celebrating their life's biggest milestones.