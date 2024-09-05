Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Yields“Extremely Interesting” Results For Dehydratech(TM) Liraglutide In Ongoing Diabetes Animal Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has just announced its 4-week and 8-week blood glucose results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study

Two formulations from the study posted outstanding performance, with each utilizing the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM)

DehydraTECH-liraglutide (Group H) and two DehydraTECH-CBD formulations (Groups A & B) posted blood sugar level reductions of 2.50%, 1.90%, and 1.53%, respectively These results build on the positive results from Lexaria's 2023 DIAB-A22-1 animal study, which showed a 16.7% blood sugar concentration increase relative to baseline by day 56 for the obese control group that got no treatment

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced its 4-week and 8-week blood glucose results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study (the“study”). This study will examine diabetes and weight loss effects of DehydraTECH-processed GLP-1 drugs and DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol, alone and in combination . The ongoing study uses diabetic, pre-conditioned Zucker rats, falling in one of three study arms, with dosing lasting 12 weeks ( ).

Two formulations posted outstanding performance from the study as of day 56 – DehydraTECH-liraglutide (Group H) and two DehydraTECH-CBD formulations (Groups A & B). Most notably, they each posted blood sugar level reductions of...

