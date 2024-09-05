Biomednewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) To Participate At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Annovis Bio
(NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage, drug-platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), today announced participation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment Conference. The conference, held virtually and in person, is scheduled for September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. According to the announcement, Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio, will deliver a 30-minute company presentation on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET. Later that day, at 2 p.m. ET., Dr. Maccecchini will take part in a panel discussion titled“Non-amyloid Approaches in Alzheimer's Disease.”
About Annovis Bio Inc.
Annovis Bio is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”). The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit the company's website at
