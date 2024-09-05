Greenenergybreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Inks Partnership Agreement With TCD

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has entered into a partnership agreement with Texas Consulting & Development LLC (“TCD”). According to the agreement, Bollinger will provide TCD with Bollinger B4 Class 4 trucks as part of TCD's new, bundled service offering to and other related industries while TCD will leverage the Bollinger B4 to increase sales across an array of sectors, including commercial & industrial, and utility. A U.S.-based company headquartered in

Michigan,

Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6; Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen in 2022. TCD provides microgrid and virtual power-plant solutions.

“The partnership provides another opportunity for the Bollinger B4 to help companies from a wide variety of industries electrify their vehicle fleets as TCD helps their clients develop solutions for overall clean-energy strategies,” said Bollinger Motors chief revenue officer Jim Connelly in the press release.“TCD is a leader in helping companies reduce their overall carbon footprint, and we're glad that they have chosen to make the B4 an important element of those efforts.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) at its two United-States-based vehicle plants, one located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet), and one located in Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen One, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen Three, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the United States. Recently, CARB issued Hybrid and Zero-Emissions Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) approval on the Mullen Three, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles. To learn more about the company, visit

.

