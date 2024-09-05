Investornewsbreaks Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is announcing participation at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global to be held September 9-11 in New York. The company is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation, which will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 9 at 7 a.m. ET. The Predictive Oncology management team will also host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent

in-vitro testing. With the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based, drug-discovery solutions, further complemented by its wholly owned Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) lab and GMP facilities. For more information about the company, please visit

