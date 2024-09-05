Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) CEO Featured Guest In Miningnewswire Podcast, Company Spotlighted In Syndicated Broadcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing its wholly owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic Gold projects in highly accessible mining regions of Canada, is the focus of the latest episode of
The MiningNewsWire Podcast. According to the announcement, Torr Metals president, CEO and director Malcolm Dorsey is a featured guest on the most recent episode of the podcast, which features interviews with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. During the episode, Dorsey and podcast host Stuart Smith discuss the company and its vision.
In addition, Torr Metals is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”) broadcast covering the latest final assay results released by the company from rock grab samples collected during this year's reconnaissance programs at the Kolos Copper-Gold Project. The results indicate additional high-grade rock grab assays within the Kirby, Rea and Clapperton exploration target zones; they also show a new copper-gold discovery in the northern portion of the Kolos Copper-Gold Project, which is called the Sonic Zone. NNA is a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points.
About Torr Metals Inc.
Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is dedicated to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale, copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects, which are located in highly accessible mining regions of Canada. Each project benefits from excellent existing infrastructure, year-round drilling potential and low-cost development opportunities. The approximately 240-kilometer2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project is located in the prolific copper-producing Quesnel Terrane of south-central British Columbia, with direct access to Highway 5, and is situated 286 kilometers northeast of Vancouver. The approximately 261-kilometer2 Filion Gold Project lies within an unexplored gold-bearing greenstone belt, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, only 202 kilometers from Timmins, in northern Ontario. For more information about the company, visit
