Increasing Noise Pollution Perturbs Mazar Residents

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A number of citizens of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, complain noise pollution has become unbearable in the city due to excessive use of loudspeakers by mobile street vendors.

As a result of increased noise pollution, residents, especially shopkeepers, say they have been facing many problems.

They urge the local officials to collect loudspeakers from mobile vendors and prevent from honking.

Sibghatullah, a resident of Mazar-i-Sharif, told Pajhwok noise pollution had increased in the city.

He said besides loudspeakers, cars used to honk on roads due to traffic jams and congestion, causing hearing problems for people.

He asked local authorities to discourage the use of loudspeakers by push cart owners.

Shirin Agha, another resident, who owns a shop in the city, said loudspeakers, cars and motorcycles made noise to the extent that people could not hear each other easily.

He said noise pollution caused many mental and other problems and officials should stop it.

Doctors say noise pollution negatively effects human mind.

Asadullah Alfat, a doctor of the psychiatric department in Mazar-i-Sharif, told Pajhwok:“Noise pollution is increasing day by day because there is no restriction on it. Constant exposure to noise pollution damages nerves. It is better to stay away from noise pollution.”

Balkh Department of Environmental Protection officials also accepted the problem and assured its solution.

Director of Environmental Protection Shamsuddin Abu Khaled told Pajhwok that noise pollution caused many mental and nervous problems to people.

He added a committee has been formed and so far they have collected non-standard silencers and 25 loudspeakers from 128 motorcycles in order to prevent noise pollution. .

The committee works under the leadership of the Balkh governor, along with the traffic management and the municipality of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Similar complaints have been made by residents Nangarhar, Kandahar, Kabul, Samangan and Khost provinces.

