Searchspring Ranked By G2 As A 'Leader' In Search, Merchandising And Personalization

- Alex Kombos, CEO SearchspringSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Searchspring , the leading global provider of AI-driven discovery and personalization solutions for e-commerce, announced today that it has been ranked as a 'Leader' in the G2 Summer 2024 E-commerce reports in each of its core quadrants.The Summer 2024 G2 quarterly Grid reports name Searchspring as a 'Leader' in the G2 Grid® for E-Commerce Search Software, the G2 Grid® for E-Merchandising Software, and the G2 Grid® for E-Commerce Personalization Software. Searchspring was also ranked as a Leader in the Mid-Market Grid® for E-Commerce Search Software.Searchspring's satisfaction ratings were among the highest in the industry, with high 8s for integrations, Reports, and Analytics and 9s for Product Display and being a good partner to its customers. Recent reviews from users on the G2 site praised Searchspring for its;“Excellent platform and support team” and“Easy interface and great service”. Other reviewers stated that the platform:“changed the game for merchandising” and“Always introduced great new features”.The G2 ranking is a true reflection of customer experiences because it is based on direct feedback from actual users. The G2 Grid ranks products according to customer satisfaction, derived from genuine reviews by G2 users, and market presence, determined by market share, company size, and social impact. Only products demonstrating exceptional performance in both categories are positioned in the esteemed 'Leader' quadrant.Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring, said, "Our recent recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, coupled with our strong performance across the G2 E-commerce quadrants, highlights the momentum we've gained by prioritizing our customers in everything we do. We take a customer-first approach to our product roadmap, developing and testing each new feature in close collaboration with our users. This focus ensures that our innovations have a tangible impact on their day-to-day operations, resulting in the most comprehensive suite of product discovery features available, including search, merchandising, bundling, analytics, insights, feed management, marketplace integration, BOPIS, PPC optimization, and syndication across more than 1,500 shopping and marketplace channels in the USA, APAC, and EMEA."About SearchspringSearchspring is a leading global provider of AI-driven product discovery and personalization solutions for e-commerce. Searchspring's platform integrates real-time customer and product data, making it easy for businesses to understand customer preferences and enhance product visibility on their e-commerce websites and over 1,500 other channels. With more than 15 years of innovation, Searchspring offers customers fast, scalable, and user-friendly solutions. The company holds multiple patents and serves over 2,000 brands, including Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet's Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm, supporting its customers from offices in San Antonio, London, Sydney, Denver, Toronto and Portland. To learn more, visit Searchspring.Media ContactGuy Sneesby,

