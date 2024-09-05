DIVERSE PORTS, MAJESTIC CITIES, AND NEW SHORE EXCURSIONS TO HEADLINE SEABOURN's 2024-2025 ASIA CRUISE SEASON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn,

the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, is offering an extraordinary line-up of Asia itineraries for the late 2024 and 2025 seasons. From December 2024 to March 2025, and again in November 2025, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest will embark on a series of captivating voyages across Southeast Asia and Japan, visiting diverse regions, from the vibrant cultures of Vietnam and Thailand to the dazzling skyline of Singapore.

Seabourn Encore

will start with seven sailings between Singapore and Hong Kong, then continue to Japan, and finish with a transpacific crossing, marking her first-ever visit to the United States. Seabourn Quest will explore Japan during the cherry blossom season in spring and return in the fall to showcase the country's autumn landscapes and will visit new destinations such as Akita and Wakayama, Japan.

"With its diverse beauty, rich culture, and deep history, our ultra-luxury cruises to Asia continue to be a favorite among our guests," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "To meet the growing demand, we've enhanced our itineraries this season and are offering many exciting voyages throughout Asia to new, hidden gems across the region, ensuring even more exceptional experiences for our guests."

Seabourn Encore Southeast Asia – Winter 2024 to Spring 2025

Seabourn Encore's winter 2024 and spring 2025 season will allow guests to immerse themselves in the diverse landscapes, cultures, and histories of Southeast Asia in Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines. From December 2024 to March 2025, Seabourn Encore will start its season of seven voyages between Singapore and Hong Kong, China. With both 13-day and 14-day options, each itinerary will include unforgettable moments such as the line's signature Caviar in the Surf experience in Koh Kood, Thailand, and overnights in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Departing March 2, 2025, Seabourn Encore will offer a 14-day Southeast Asia & Japan voyage from Singapore to Kobe, Japan, featuring a new port of call never before visited by the Seabourn fleet – Tokushima, Japan. The itinerary will also feature an overnight in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and maiden calls for Seabourn Encore to Kochi, Japan and Kobe, Japan.

The ship will finish its season with a 25-day Japan & Hawaiian Islands Pacific Crossing from Kobe, Japan to Long Beach, California, featuring a maiden call to Wakayama, Japan and the ship's first ever visit to the United States. The sailing will also include a selection of sea days with bespoke, curated onboard entertainment programs, featuring a star-studded line-up of performers and guest speakers. Additional details will be announced soon.

Seabourn Quest Southeast Asia and Japan – Spring 2025

Setting sail from March through April 2025, Seabourn Quest's 2025 Spring Asia itineraries range from 14 to 34 days with options to combine voyages for a truly comprehensive exploration of Asia. Guests will explore the northernmost and southernmost islands of Japan, immersing themselves in the nation's geography, history, and beauty at the height of cherry blossom season.

Seabourn will also offer a "Pacific Passage: Golden Week to Glacier Bay" 20-day voyage departing in April 2025. The best of both worlds, this itinerary will immerse guests in the vibrant cultural festivities of "Golden Week" in Japan, where they'll witness the breathtaking beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom, before heading to Alaska during the less-crowded early season to enjoy the stunning scenery and abundant wildlife.

Seabourn Quest Japan – Fall 2025

In fall 2025, Seabourn Quest will return to Japan to showcase the country's iconic autumn landscapes. Between September and November 2025, the ship will embark on a series of four sailings, ranging from 12 to 41 days, visiting more than 20 destinations across Japan's four main islands, as well as hidden gems of the smaller southern islands. Maiden calls for Seabourn Quest include Akita, with its hot springs and samurai districts; Ishinomaki, renowned for its vibrant arts scene; Niigata, celebrated for its coastal beauty; and Wakayama, home to impressive architecture and sacred sites.

Exciting New Shore Excursions

Seabourn is also introducing two new optional shore excursions, available on select voyages to Japan.



Very Best of Kobe: This full-day tour allows guests to explore the highlights of Kobe, including the majestic exterior of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Himeji Castle, and the serene Koko-en Garden. Guests will enjoy a Kobe beef lunch and delve into Japan's sake culture at the Kiku-Masamune Sake Brewery Museum, where they will learn about the traditional sake-making process. Hiroshige Museum & Tea Ceremony : This half-day tour in Shimizu includes a visit to the Tokaido Hiroshige Museum of Art, where guests can admire traditional Japanese ukiyo-e art, followed by a Japanese tea ceremony at the serene Miyuki-tei house. The tour concludes with a scenic walk through the Miho-no-Matsubara pine grove, offering stunning views of Mount Fuji, weather permitting.

Interesting Seabourn Conversations Guest Speakers

Additionally, select voyages will host renowned speakers for the complimentary onboard enrichment program, Seabourn Conversations.



Jim Laurie , an international writer, lecturer, broadcaster and media consultant who specializes in Asia destinations, will join Seabourn Encore for several sailings between December 15, 2024, and February 16, 2025.

Ann Cleeves OBE , an award-winning author of more than 35 critically acclaimed novels, will sail during the ship's 14-day holiday voyage from December 22, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

For reservations or more information on Seabourn's 2024-2025 cruises to Asia, please call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK ).

