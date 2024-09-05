Northwestern Mutual Commemorates Children And Families Affected By Childhood Cancer With Inaugural Proclamation For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published September 4th

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is unimaginable, but a reality for more than 1,000 children a day worldwide. To shine a light on the stories of resilience, breakthroughs in research, and survivorship, Northwestern Mutual , a leading services company, was joined by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, to declare Sept. 4 as“goldeNMoments Day” in Milwaukee. This momentous day coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“For the last 12 years, we have made it our mission to accelerate the search for better treatments and cures and provide resources to families affected by childhood cancer,” said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation.“While we remain steadfast in our efforts, we're honored to also champion the milestones that are lighting the way to brighter futures and bigger research breakthroughs.”

Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, continues to reaffirm its dedication to the childhood cancer cause through annual investments, partnerships and activations, raising more than $3.6 million in 2024.

Investing in research

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation has funded more than 700,000 hours of research through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and contributed more than $60 million to the cause overall. Grants are provided each year to support new and future researchers participating in programs like the Pediatric Oncology Student Training (POST) and Young Investigators.

Partnering with local teams

As part of a larger partnership with the Milwaukee BrewersTM, Northwestern Mutual will host Childhood Cancer Awareness weekend at American Family FieldTM as the BrewersTM host Colorado Sept. 6-8, where the Milwaukee Brewers and Brewers Community Foundation will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). The weekend will be filled with unique in-game activations and fundraising opportunities such the ability for fans to round-up their purchases at concessions and retail, interactive concourse games, and a donation-based meet-and-greet with a Brewers alum. In addition, 50/50 Raffle proceeds from the weekend will be donated to ALSF. For every Brewers RBI this season, a donation will be made to ALSF to support childhood cancer research. As of today, the Brewers have almost 650 RBIs, generating 3,250 research hours.

Lessening the financial burden for families

This year, 25 childhood cancer survivors and 25 childhood cancer siblings were awarded college scholarships, totaling $500,000 as part of the Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program has awarded over 260 scholarships to date, totaling $1.7 million.

“We are honored to lift up the myriad of goldeNMoments that these investments make possible, said Radke.“Whether it is breakthrough research, scholarships, or attending a Brewers baseball game and just be a kid for the day, these moments are changing lives.”

To learn more about the company's commitment to childhood cancer, visit the Northwestern Mutual Foundation's website here .

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $490 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $627 billion of total assets1 being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $36 billion in revenues, and $2.3 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.