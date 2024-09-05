Gaza Death Toll Rises To 40,878 Wounded 94,454

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,878 martyrs in addition to 94,454 wounded, most of them children and women.

Palestinian medical sources revealed on Thursday that the Israeli forces (IOF) committed during the past 24 hours two massacres against families in the Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 17 citizens and the injury of 56 others.

Thousands of other are still under the rubble, without ambulance and civil defense crews being able to reach them.

The occupation continues its 11-month-long unprecedented aggression on Gaza, causing the largest massacre witnessed by the Middle East in decades.

Gazans rush to vaccinate children as new polio drive launches

