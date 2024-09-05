Minister Of Education Approves Results Of Secondary Certificate Exams 2Nd Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Education and Higher Education HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi approved the results of the second round of the secondary certificate exams for the academic year 2023-2024.

According to the results, the success rate for the scientific track (daytime) was 45.23 percent, for "adult education" 16.67 percent, for the arts and humanities track (daytime) 39.50 percent, for "adult education" 38.17 percent, and for the technological track (daytime) 37.59 percent.

The success rate for Qatar Technical Secondary School was 45.95 percent for "daytime" and 81.82 percent for "adult education".

The success rate for Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys (daytime) was 66.67 percent, Religious Institute Preparatory Secondary Independent

School for Boys (daytime) was 100 percent, Qatar Technical Secondary School (daytime) was 58.82 percent, for "adult education" was 46.43 percent, and for Qatar Banking Studies and Business Administration Secondary School (adult education), it was 00.00 percent.

As for audio education schools, the success rate was 00.00 percent for the "daytime" and 37.89 percent for "adult education".