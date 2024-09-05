Lavazza Strengthens Canadian Presence With Continued Role As Official Coffee Partner Of The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lavazza Offers Cinema Lovers the Ultimate Coffee Experience



TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza , a global leader in coffee excellence, is proud to continue its role as the Official Coffee Partner of the 2024 Toronto International Festival (TIFF) this September. Building on last year's success, this ongoing partnership represents a significant moment in Lavazza's commitment to consolidating its brand and positioning across Canada.

Lavazza's involvement in TIFF is part of a broader dedication to supporting the entertainment industry both locally and globally. Earlier this year, Lavazza proudly sponsored the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF), further showcasing its commitment to cultural engagement through film and the arts.

As one of the world's most celebrated film festivals, TIFF offers Lavazza a unique opportunity to connect with Canadian audiences on a deeper level. From September 5-15, 2024, Lavazza will enhance the festival experience by offering a perfect blend of cinema and coffee culture. This partnership not only underscores Lavazza's dedication to providing premium coffee experiences to consumers worldwide but also teases the brand's new refresh, "Dolcevita" - a celebration of the Italian way of life that embraces the joy of savoring every moment, much like a perfect cup of Lavazza coffee.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival, a prestigious event that aligns perfectly with Lavazza's commitment to quality, culture, and innovation," said Andrea Chiaramello, Sr. VP North America Retail Sales, Lavazza. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to creating meaningful experiences for coffee lovers. We are excited to share our passion for coffee with TIFF audiences and introduce them to the essence of 'La Dolce Vita' through our brand."

Festival attendees will be immersed in Lavazza's coffee culture through captivating activations. Key festival locations such as Festival Street, Industry Centre Café at the Hyatt Regency, TIFF Lightbox, Industry Conference at Glenn Gould Studios, and all major theaters including Roy Thomson Hall, Princess of Wales Theatre, and Royal Alexandra Theatre will feature Lavazza's engaging activations. These activations will include a sweepstakes for a chance to win a one-year supply of Lavazza's premium Qualità Oro blend, giveaway items like friendship bracelets, dry samples of Qualità Oro, and coffee cup stickers. Attendees can also capture memories with a digital or physical photo from the activation. Additionally, Lavazza will set up a café offering a relaxing space where guests can savor the brand's signature coffee, embodying the perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

About Lavazza

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with a turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild, and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, intending to continue to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social, and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, to create sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers, and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

