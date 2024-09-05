Rebels With A Cause: SCAN Unveils Fresh Visual Identity Inspired By Rebellious Spirit Of Twelve Original Founders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN , the diversified nonprofit healthcare organization that operates SCAN Plan , one of the largest and fastest growing nonprofit Medicare Advantage health plans in the country, revealed its new brand and visual identity. The new branding, with a new logo-the beaming heart-honors the advocacy and activist spirit of its 12 founders, fondly known as the“12 angry seniors” with 12 beams that emanate from a crimson red heart. SCAN was founded as the Senior Care Action Network in 1977 but has been known by its acronym for much of its history.“One of SCAN's greatest differentiators in an industry dominated by health plans motivated by profit is that it was founded as not-for-profit by older adults for older adults. Our founders-the people we affectionately call the“twelve angry seniors” inspire us,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“Since its inception, the Senior Care Action Network-SCAN-has been a champion for people who often slip through the gaps in the healthcare system. This rebranding harkens back to our powerful founding and brings back to the center the advocacy and activism that defines our focus moving forward.”Nearly 50 years ago, SCAN started as a California-based nonprofit focused on keeping“seniors healthy and independent.” Its racially and gender diverse founders wanted to challenge the broken status quo of aging and bring forth a network of services to address unmet need. Today, SCAN serves over 300,000 members across five states: California, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico through its Medicare Advantage plan and diversified entities.Designed by Koto, an award-winning creative studio, SCAN's updated brand identity reflects its proud nonprofit roots as an organization founded by seniors for seniors and highlights its dedication to promoting an inclusive and empowering healthcare experience for older adults across the country.SCAN's StoryIn 1977, 12 older adults in Long Beach, California, who were dissatisfied with the challenges of accessing essential care and services to safely age in place, united to improve their healthcare access and advocate for a better healthcare experience. Their efforts led to the establishment of the not-for-profit Long Beach Geriatric Health Care System, later renamed Senior Care Action Network (SCAN), which encompassed a vast network of 35 senior care services and programs. Over time, both state and federal governments provided SCAN with opportunities to enhance its role in senior care and support. SCAN introduced its inaugural Medicare health plan in 1984 and has advanced ever since.Creative Direction and Logo DesignSCAN's new creative direction captures the spirit of its founders and is enriched with a tone of humanity and friendliness. The daring nature of the creative work also echoes illustrations found in protest and activist materials during the sixties and seventies. SCAN's updated color palette incorporates more vibrant hues, including yellow, green, red, and black, to evoke emotions, communicate expressively, promote advocacy, and enhance brand recognition.The new logo pays direct tribute to the 12 founding members, symbolized by the 12 beams radiating from the heart. The heart, which takes the place of the apple in the former logo, signifies SCAN's dedication not just to the health of older adults, but also to their overall well-being.“The SCAN brand leadership worked for over a year on a visual identity that strongly embodies the vision of our founders and the spirit of innovation and transformation with which they united to revolutionize healthcare,” said Nishant Shukla, SCAN's Chief Marketing Officer.“This new identity is closely connected to SCAN's future and our continued dedication to serving our members.”Starting in October, SCAN will introduce its new brand and visual identity across all member-facing materials and communications, coinciding with the launch of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 277,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit and , and follow SCAN on X @scanhealthplan.

