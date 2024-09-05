Ihomefinder And Bob Corcoran & Associates Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Real Estate Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHomefinder, a leading provider of property search and marketing tools, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Bob Corcoran & Associates, a renowned real estate coaching firm. This collaboration marks the launch of an innovative coaching program designed to empower real estate agents to achieve unparalleled success.

This transformative partnership introduces the Agent Essentials coaching program , seamlessly integrated into iHomefinder accounts. Agents will have access to a comprehensive suite of resources, including self-paced lessons, downloadable materials, and exclusive monthly live coaching sessions. These sessions are tailored to reinforce key practices and unlock each agent's potential, paving the way for exceptional productivity and achievement.

The program revolves around two core objectives. Firstly, it draws on time-tested strategies from Bob Corcoran's illustrious coaching career. These strategies are specifically designed to elevate agents' productivity to new heights, offering a competitive edge in the dynamic real estate market.

Secondly, the program ensures agents fully leverage the cutting-edge capabilities of iHomefinder Max technology. This advanced platform, equipped with AI and automation features, along with sophisticated property search capabilities, provides agents with a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Mastery of this technology promises to elevate agents' results, fostering significant growth in their real estate careers.

"At iHomefinder, our mission is to empower real estate agents and teams to close more deals and thrive. We are excited to introduce the Agent Essentials coaching program from Bob Corcoran & Associates as a complimentary benefit for all iHomefinder Max clients," said Nick Parmenter, President of iHomefinder. "This program delivers a comprehensive, proven approach to real estate success, enabling agents to achieve their professional goals more efficiently and confidently."

"Our goal is to drive production, growth, and help agents and teams reach their career goals in real estate. Bob Corcoran and I are thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with iHomefinder," said Chuck

Lemire of Bob Corcoran & Associates. "This exclusive collaboration offers enhanced coaching on real estate industry systems and structures, perfectly integrated with iHomefinder's technology."

This partnership embodies the shared vision of iHomefinder and Bob Corcoran & Associates to redefine real estate success. Together, they are committed to providing agents with the resources and support needed to thrive in today's competitive environment.

For more information about the Agent Essentials coaching program and the benefits of this partnership, please visit

iHomefinder's website .

About iHomefinder

iHomefinder is one of the industry's leading providers of real estate search technology and online marketing tools. With more than 20 years of experience, iHomefinder has been at the forefront of delivering integral technology solutions for real estate professionals.

About Bob Corcoran & Associates

Founded by Bob Corcoran, Bob Corcoran & Associates is a premier real estate coaching firm, renowned for its proven strategies and commitment to helping agents exceed their professional goals. They have been providing top-tier infrastructure to leading teams across America for over 30 years, with clients averaging more than 342 transactions per year.

SOURCE iHomefinder Inc.