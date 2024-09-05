Boldyn Networks Brings 5G Neutral Host Connectivity To The 42Nd Street Shuttle Line In New York City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 100,000 daily riders get uninterrupted wireless connectivity throughout the underground route.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), the world's leading neutral host provider in wireless infrastructure solutions, announced the launch of a 5G wireless throughout the Metropolitan Authority's (MTA) 42nd Street Shuttle line. This groundbreaking move ensures that Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers will now have full cell service in one of the system's most traveled tunnels.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber and MTA C&D President Jamie Torres-Springer announce 5G activation in the 42nd Street Shuttle tunnel and a new connectivity expansion project with Boldyn Networks on September 4, 2024.

The Shuttle is the first line in Manhattan to have full mobile communication service underground. It marks a key milestone in the expanded project for Boldyn Networks, which is dedicated to delivering a neutral host network throughout the system. The 42nd Street Shuttle line is a vital link for more than 36 million riders annually. It connects Times Square to Grand Central for approximately 100,000 daily users.



"Our partnerships with the MTA, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile underscore Boldyn's long-term commitment to implementing technology in New York City for the better," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks, US . "This is just the beginning because we are modernizing the vital systems necessary for how a city moves and communicates in today's modern world."



Boldyn Networks has deployed a high-capacity, low-latency network for all tier-1 mobile carriers to offer fully connected services to their customers. Even during peak commutes, when up to 12,000 passengers per hour are traveling on the Shuttle line, riders will experience an enhanced connection on their mobile devices.

"This is an exciting moment for Verizon as we make seamless wireless connectivity possible along one of the busiest subway lines in New York City," said John Gallup,

Verizon Executive Director of Wireless Network Engineering and Operations for NY . "Our goal is to keep New Yorkers connected wherever they are, and this expansion is another testament to that commitment."

"AT&T is proud to collaborate with Boldyn Networks and the MTA on this transformative project for New York's subway riders," said John Emra, President, AT&T Atlantic Region . "Offering wireless connectivity on the Shuttle line tunnel is a significant step towards our goal of seamless, city-wide connectivity. This initiative not only improves the daily commute for millions but also marks a key achievement in our ongoing efforts to connect communities and empower New Yorkers with reliable, high-speed connectivity."

"T-Mobile is dedicated to connecting people in the places they live, work and play with the best possible wireless experience," said Luis Reyes,

Vice President, Field Engineering for T-Mobile Northeast Region .

"Working with Boldyn and MTA has enabled us to do exactly that, forever enhancing the commutes for millions of riders every year."



The major carriers are taking significant leadership roles in modernizing the city's communications systems by testing, deploying, and integrating their equipment into Boldyn Networks' infrastructure so riders can begin seeing service immediately on the Shuttle.



The network is also designed to provide seamless connectivity for first responders, with bandwidth prioritization for the public safety community. Many New Yorkers welcome this early phase of connectivity enhancement and applaud the efforts of so many to make the subway safer, more accessible, and tech-forward.



"Having our phones connected through the Shuttle significantly improves the daily commute," said Betsy Plum, Executive Director of Riders Alliance . "It's a testament to the mobile carriers that understand the importance of offering service in the subway for their customers and to New York for improving public transportation in the city."

The project is part of an ongoing initiative to equip the entire New York City Subway system with robust wireless coverage using a neutral host network, improving the transit experience for millions of New Yorkers and visitors.



As a neutral host, all wireless carriers can utilize the same infrastructure to serve their consumers on the network deployed by Boldyn.

Under the agreement, 418 track miles of subway tunnel will receive the infrastructure for mobile carriers to offer cell coverage. Free Wi-Fi service will also be expanded to all 191 above-ground subway stations and 21 Staten Island Railway stations.



The installation of 5G infrastructure to receive connectivity is aligned with MTA's capital projects and includes:

G-Line : The deployment will be available for all carriers to expand coverage this year. The infrastructure will also enhance operational efficiencies in service to the line's 160,000 daily riders.

Joralemon Street Tunnel : The oldest and longest underwater tunnel in the system, the Joralemon Tunnel, will have 5G connectivity, allowing mobile operators to deliver full service throughout the 1.1-mile tube.

4-5-6 Grand Central to 161 st Street : As this phase of the project develops, five track miles of the 4-5-6 will be upgraded with 5G mobile infrastructure.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It combines the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks to smart campuses–through Apogee Telecom, a Boldyn Networks company–Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

For more information, contact

Scott Christiansen

Vice President, Marketing Communications

Boldyn Networks

E

[email protected]

SOURCE Boldyn Networks