SMS360 Launches New Features To Support NYC Business Integrity Commission's Waste Industry Safety Rules

SMS360 helps companies increase revenue by transforming their safety culture.

SMS360 is an all-in-one software (SaaS) that allows companies of any size to streamline compliance and safety management programs from a computer, tablet, or mobile device. It pinpoints high-risk areas, allowing safety managers to predict and preve

SMS360 helps companies increase revenue by transforming their safety culture.

SMS360's software streamlines incident reporting, task management, audits, compliance, and training to help NYC's waste meet new safety regulations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New York City Business Integrity Commission (BIC) has unveiled a groundbreaking regulatory framework to enhance Health & Safety practices within the city's Waste Industry. To assist waste companies in meeting these rigorous standards, SMS360 has adapted its comprehensive, industry-leading software solution to streamline compliance with BIC's new regulations.SMS360's software includes several modules specifically tailored to meet the compliance needs of companies operating within NYC's Waste Zones. These features facilitate the recording of injuries, motor vehicle accidents (MVAs), safety training, audits, observations, inspections, and the tracking of all current and future waste employees.By integrating these new safety protocols into their operations, waste companies will contribute to a safer, more efficient waste management system throughout New York City, and beyond. This framework is already paving the way for change across the nation. It's only a matter of time until all major U.S. cities implement regulations based on NYC's framework.Incident Management: Comprehensive Real-Time Reporting for Safer WorkplacesThe Incident Management module enables first responders to log incident details directly from the accident scene, ensuring immediate action. This feature covers various areas, such as tracking employee injuries or illnesses by monitoring lost working days and OSHA recordable data, and recording treatment information. It also manages data related to motorized equipment and logging Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements, including citations, violations, and penalties.Additionally, it tracks property damage, logging vehicle, equipment, and associated costs, while also handling environmental notifications by automatically reporting incidents to the relevant agencies. Near misses are also tracked, aiming to prevent future incidents, while the module supports thorough incident investigation with Root Cause Analysis to identify areas for safety improvement.Action Tracking: Streamlined Task Management for Enhanced Safety ComplianceThe software's Action Tracking module includes task management capabilities, allowing businesses to assign tasks to employees, with email notifications for status updates ensuring timely progress.Audits, Observations, and Inspections: Customizable Checklists for Thorough Safety ReviewsTo maintain ongoing safety and compliance, SMS360 offers Audits, Observations, and Inspections modules, featuring customizable checklists for internal reviews. These include a Supervisor's Checklist, Driver's Observations, Hauling Inspection, Landfill/Transfer Station Inspection, Shop Inspection, Yellow Iron Safety, Facility Safety Inspections, Route Safety Observations, and Vehicle Safety Inspections.Regulatory Compliance: Efficient Permit and Violation ManagementFor Regulatory Compliance, SMS360 provides tools to manage permits, tracking important details such as expiration dates and related tasks. It also monitors Notices of Violations and Permit Inspections, keeping businesses aligned with regulatory requirements.Fleet Management: Complete Oversight of Vehicles and Driver QualificationsThe Fleet Management module offers comprehensive vehicle management, including Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR), maintenance work orders, licensing/permitting documents, and insurance information. The Driver Qualification Management (DQ) tool ensures businesses remain compliant with federal regulations for maintaining driver qualification files, while DVIRs can be submitted via mobile devices, automatically communicating with supervisors and mechanics for efficient maintenance management.Employee Safety Training: Centralized Training and Compliance TrackingEmployee Safety Training is another key feature, with tools to schedule and track pre-employment training, annual safety training, and refresher sessions. The Employee Training Passport provides an overview of individual employee training records, general information, and includes a file repository for easy access to important documentation and notes.By leveraging SMS360's comprehensive compliance tools , waste companies across the country can confidently meet BIC's new Health & Safety requirements, fostering a safer work environment and contributing to the well-being of the nation's residents.About SMS360SMS360 is a leading provider of safety and compliance management software, specializing in solutions that enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance across various industries. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and user-friendly design, SMS360 empowers businesses to achieve their safety goals while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance. Book a free consultation today.

