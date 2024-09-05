BSF Refutes Bangladesh's Charge Of Killing Teen Girl Along Border With Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Sep 5 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Thursday strongly refuted Bangladesh government's accusation on the killing of a 13-year-old girl, Shwarna Das, saying its troopers during a routine patrolling found the girl's body on September 1 from near the Laitapura Border Outpost (BOP) in Tripura's Unakoti district.

Bangladesh's of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, "The MoFA has lodged a formal protest with the of India on the killing of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl named Shwarna Das from Juri upazila in Moulvibazar district, who was shot by the BSF on September 1."

Strongly denying Bangladesh's claims, a BSF spokesman said that immediately after the recovery of the body, they talked with their counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and apprised them in what condition it was found.

“On September 3, a Deputy Inspector General-level meeting between the BSF and BGB was held where BGB officials were again explained in detail in what condition the body of the girl was found,” the spokesperson told the media.

He added that as per routine procedure, the BSF is internally investigating the case and the probe is expected to be completed soon.

Tripura Police and the BSF on September 3 formally handed over the body of the minor girl found with bullet wounds to the BGB and Bangladesh Police authorities.

A police officer said that after the recovery of the body, a post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Kailashahar, the headquarters of Unakoti district.

“After the autopsy, the girl's father from Bangladesh identified her body. We have handed over the body to BGB and Bangladesh Police,” the officer told the media.

Sources said the girl was part of a group of people which was trying to flee from Bangladesh and enter the Indian territory illegally on September 1.

The girl's body was found lying around 50-odd metres outside the border fence, close to the zero point near border pillar No. 57.

The teenager reportedly died from a bullet wound.

Some local media reports claimed that the girl was shot by BGB troopers when she was illegally entering the Indian territory.

In recent months, over 300 Bangladesh nationals who had illegally crossed the border have been arrested by various security agencies, including the BSF in Tripura.