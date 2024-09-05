LUNA LUNA, THE WORLD's FIRST ART AMUSEMENT PARK, WILL OPEN THIS NOVEMBER AT THE SHED IN NEW YORK CITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The one-of-a-kind experience will showcase vintage carnival rides by Jean-Michel

Basquiat, Keith Haring, Salvador Dali, David Hockney and more.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, the world's first art amusement park, will open for a limited time at The Shed in New York City on November 20th, after a successful debut run in Los Angeles.

A colorful, riotous fun house of carnival rides and attractions by the 20th century's most celebrated and innovative artists,

Luna Luna features a ferris wheel by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a carousel by Keith Haring, a wave swinger by Kenny Scharf, a wedding chapel by André Heller, immersive pavilions by David Hockney, Salvador Dalí and Roy Lichtenstein alongside additional pieces from Arik Brauer, Sonia Delaunay, Monika Gil'sing, and more.

Originally brought to life by the Viennese artist, pop singer, cultural pioneer, and peace activist

André Heller, Luna Luna first enchanted audiences in Hamburg, Germany, during the summer of 1987 where it hosted 300,00 visitors. While a world tour was envisioned, the park's treasures were abandoned in storage containers in Texas for more than 30 years before being hunted down by entrepreneur Michael Goldberg and then purchased, sight unseen, by world renowned musician, Drake. This newly formed Luna Luna team spent two years organizing and meticulously rebuilding the pieces, readying them for a second attempt at a world tour.

"You can be art-obsessed or have never heard of

Basquiat, and Luna Luna will put a smile on your face. It's one of those rare projects that has the power to bring together all walks of life-it's a nostalgic format done in a totally new way," says Michael Goldberg, Chief Experience Officer for Luna Luna and founder of Something Special Studios.

The resurrected Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy debuted in December 2023 in a studio in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles hosting more than 150,000 visitors and numerous special events.

"For Luna Luna at The Shed, audiences can experience visionary works by some of the leading artists of our times, all in the enticing and spirited format of an amusement park," said Alex Poots, The Shed's artistic director. "The Shed's state-of-the-art spaces can create the wondrous setting to transport audiences to the enchanting world of Luna Luna, where each visitor can have their own magical experience."

The New York show will include the aforementioned carefully curated selection of original artist-created rides and attractions, along with new soon to be announced commissions, components, theatrics and performances. This will be complemented by archival materials that delve into the history and significance and take visitors through the painstaking restoration process. Most importantly, visitors to this art amusement park will be transported to the world of

Luna Luna as it was envisioned, with roving performers, curated music and an enchanting atmosphere along with access to iconic installations like David Hockney's Enchanted Tree, Lichtenstein's Glass Labyrinth and Salvador Dalí's Dalídom. Guests can also visit The Luna Luna Store at The Shed, which will feature a curated selection of both archival items and new designs inspired by the original fair, including exclusive merchandise from artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein.

"ART IS NOTHING IF YOU DON'T REACH EVERY SEGMENT OF THE PEOPLE"

-Keith Haring

The exhibition is produced by

Luna Luna's creative studio, led by Michael Goldberg of Something Special Studios, and Charles Dorrance-King, as well as Jacob Cohl, Michael Keeling and the team at S2BN Entertainment.

The limited run of

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy will open to the public on November 20, 2024. Tickets will be available through January 5, 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 12 PM ET.

For more information on

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, please visit

Luna Luna Partners

The revival of Luna Luna is made possible by a team led by DreamCrew with founding partners Anthony Gonzales (CEO of Luna Luna & COO of DreamCrew), Michael Goldberg (founder of Something Special Studios, a creative company in New York and Los Angeles), Daniel McClean (an international art attorney), and Justin Wills (an entrepreneur working at the intersection of art, culture, and technology). In early 2022, the partners arranged to buy back the contents of the original presentation, with the goal of a global tour that fulfills the promise of the original promise and introduces Luna Luna to an international audience.

About

DreamCrew

Founded by Aubrey Drake Graham and Adel Future Nur, DreamCrew is a multimedia company that identifies authentic cultural trends and amplifies them at scale. We pursue artistically-driven stories that are deeply-rooted in culture and music, develop original brand creative for one of the biggest artists in the world and accelerate growth for partners that are looking to expand beyond their market position.

About The Shed

Under the leadership of CEO Meredith "Max" Hodges and founding Artistic

Director Alex Poots, The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance. We seek opportunities to collaborate with cultural peers and community organizations, work with like-minded partners, and provide unique spaces for private events. As an independent nonprofit that values invention, equity, and generosity, we are committed to advancing art forms, addressing the urgent issues of our time, and making our work impactful, sustainable, and relevant to the local community, the cultural sector, New York City, and beyond.

@TheShedNY

theshed

About S2BN Entertainment

Founded by concert industry impresario Michael Cohl, S2BN specializes in producing and promoting various forms of live entertainment. Across more than four decades his team's work has included global concert tours with some of the world's most recognizable artists to some of the most renowned musical theater productions on Broadway to spectacular international touring exhibitions. Cohl and S2BN are currently developing, producing, and promoting over a dozen shows including Asi Wind's Incredibly Human and David Gilmour's upcoming Luck and Strange tour.

