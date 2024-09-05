Complex Programmable Logic Device Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The complex programmable logic device market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.56 billion in 2023 to $0.60 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to integration and miniaturization, cost reduction, faster prototyping and product development, flexibility, and efficient power consumption.

The complex programmable logic device market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to automotive applications, telecommunications infrastructure, industrial automation, demand in consumer electronics, and competitive pricing.

Increasing demand for electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the complex programmable logic device market going forward. Electronic devices refer to a wide range of gadgets and instruments that rely on the principles of electronics to perform their functions. The demand for electronic devices is rising due to several reasons, including connectivity, remote work and learning, consumer lifestyle changes, and digitalization. Complex programmable logic devices are used in electronics to implement customizable digital circuits. They offer a balance of flexibility and speed, allowing designers to program specific logic functions, which makes them ideal for applications such as simple control systems and glue logic.

Key players in the complex programmable logic device market include Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Avnet Inc., Toshiba Corporation.

1) By Type: Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM)-Based, Flash-Based, Other Types

2) By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Medical Devices, Industrial, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the complex programmable logic device market in 2023. The regions covered in the complex programmable logic device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A complex programmable logic device (CPLD) refers to a type of device that integrates multiple simple programmable logic devices (SPLDs) or programmable logic devices (PLDs) into a single chip, providing flexibility for custom logic designs without requiring custom integrated circuits (ICs). They can operate at high speeds, making them suitable for applications where rapid processing of digital signals is required.

