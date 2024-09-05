DENSO Fukushima Launches Production Of Inverters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) – Mobility supplier expands production of electrification products with the aim of realizing a carbon-neutral society –

KARIYA, Japan, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DENSO Corporation will start inverter production at DENSO Fukushima Co., Ltd., to reinforce its capability in Japan and enhance the DENSO Group's competitiveness in the electrification field. DENSO Fukushima is a DENSO Group company that manufactures automotive thermal products, such as air conditioners and engine cooling modules (ECMs), and system components for engines. While the company will continue to produce these products, it has established a new inverter production line at Plant No. 2, with product shipments beginning today.

DENSO started producing inverters, which are essential components for automotive electrification technology, in 1997*. Now, the company has the largest share of the global automotive inverter market, reflecting the product's high demand cultivated through excellent quality and performance.

DENSO has been manufacturing inverters at the Hirose Plant in addition to the Anjo Plant, which is the global mother plant for electrification in Japan. Foreseeing the acceleration of electrification, DENSO made the strategic decision to launch inverter production at DENSO Fukushima as well.

With the latest production expansion to three plants in Japan, DENSO now globally manufactures inverters at eight plants in four regions, including DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc. in North America, DENSO Manufacturing Hungary Ltd. in Europe, and Tianjin DENSO Electronics Co., Ltd., Tianjin DENSO Engine Electrical Products Co., Ltd., and DENSO (Guangzhou Nansha) Co., Ltd. in China. This enables the company to rapidly meet inverter demand worldwide.

By expanding the production of inverters, which are key to realizing a sustainable mobility-oriented society, the DENSO Group will quickly and flexibly meet the various needs of customers and further enhance its competitiveness in the electrification field.

*This includes the period when inverters were produced at Toyota Motor Corporation's Hirose Plant. In April 2020, due to the consolidation of the electronic components business between Toyota and DENSO, the Hirose Plant was transferred to DENSO.

