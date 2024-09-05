Gitlab Recognized As A Leader In The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Devops Platforms For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GitLab positioned highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision among all vendors evaluated in the report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms1. The Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 11 vendors, recognized GitLab as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute."

GitLab is the only vendor to be named a Leader in both the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms and the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants2.

According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. The report states,“DevOps platforms provide an integrated alternative to custom toolchains, offering organizations an optimized and cohesive set of capabilities. Software engineering leaders should evaluate DevOps platforms to reduce complexity, improve security and accelerate software delivery.”

GitLab helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives through every step of the software development lifecycle, enabling them to build better software faster, increase operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and expedite cloud migrations.

For more information, access the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms here .

Supporting Quote:

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in DevOps Platforms for the second consecutive year,” said Ashley Kramer, interim chief revenue officer, chief marketing and strategy officer, GitLab.“Our comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform is foundational to accelerating digital transformation initiatives throughout the software development lifecycle. We believe our position in this report reflects our platform's differentiated capabilities that help customers strengthen their software supply chain, meet complex compliance and regulatory demands, visualize their end-to-end value streams, and leverage AI to deliver secure software faster.”



1Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, Keith Mann, Thomas Murphy, Bill Holz, George Spafford, September 2024.

2Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, Arun Batchu, Haritha Khandabattu, Philip Walsh, Matt Brasier, August 2024.

