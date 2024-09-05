Anti-Retropulsion Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-Retropulsion Devices Global Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anti-retropulsion devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.24 billion in 2023 to $2.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of kidney stones, demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in healthcare infrastructure globally, regulatory approvals and standards evolution, and growth in the aging population.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Anti-Retropulsion Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anti-retropulsion devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, regulatory support, expansion of healthcare facilities, growing awareness and education, and a and a shift towards outpatient procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Anti-Retropulsion Devices Market

The rising prevalence of kidney stones is expected to propel the growth of the anti-retropulsion device market going forward. Kidney stones are solid crystalline mineral deposits that form in the kidneys and can cause severe pain and other symptoms when they obstruct the urinary tract. The increasing occurrence of kidney stones is driven by factors such as dietary changes, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and genetic predisposition. Anti-retropulsion devices are used to enhance the effectiveness of urological procedures by preventing kidney stone fragments from migrating back towards the kidney during treatment.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Anti-Retropulsion Devices Market Growth ?

Key players in the anti-retropulsion devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Anti-Retropulsion Devices Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the anti-retropulsion device market are focusing on design improvements and user-centric innovations, such as vacuum-assisted kidney stone removal devices, to improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural times. Vacuum-assisted kidney stone removal devices are medical tools designed to enhance the efficiency of urological procedures by using suction to capture and remove kidney stones from the urinary tract.

How Is The Global Anti-Retropulsion Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Basket Type Anti-Retropulsion Devices, Balloon Type Anti-Retropulsion Devices, Other Anti-Retropulsion Devices

2) By Application: Ureteroscopy, Lithotripsy

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Anti-Retropulsion Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the anti-retropulsion devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-retropulsion devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anti-Retropulsion Devices Market Definition

Anti-retropulsion devices refer to instruments or tools used during medical procedures, particularly in urology, to prevent kidney stones or fragments from moving back up the ureter toward the kidney during lithotripsy or other stone removal procedures. These devices are designed to stabilize stones or stone fragments within the urinary tract, facilitating their passage or extraction without causing obstruction or additional complications.

Anti-Retropulsion Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anti-retropulsion devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anti-Retropulsion Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anti-retropulsion devices market size, anti-retropulsion devices market drivers and trends, anti-retropulsion devices market major players, anti-retropulsion devices competitors' revenues, anti-retropulsion devices market positioning, and anti-retropulsion devices market growth across geographies. The anti-retropulsion devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

