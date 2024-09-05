Switchbot Unveils New Innovations At IFA 2024, Featuring The Switchbot Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro Combo And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SwitchBot, a rising brand in smart home retrofitting and automation, is thrilled to announce its participation at IFA 2024, where the company will reveal its latest innovative products . Among the highlights is the highly anticipated SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro Combo, which headlines the new product lineup alongside SwitchBot Air Purifier and SwitchBot Roller Shade. These products are now available for pre-order and will officially launch later this year.

SwitchBot at IFA 2024

Additionally, SwitchBot is also showcasing three recent launches: SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card, SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill), and SwitchBot Meter Pro & Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor), demonstrating SwitchBot's commitment to enhancing the smart home experience with cutting-edge technology and user-centric designs.

K10+ Pro Combo: The Advanced 3-in-1 Home Vacuuming

SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo

is designed to be the ultimate 3-in-1 home vacuuming solution, combining the functionality of the world's smallest robot vacuum SwitchBot K10+ Pro *, a lightweight Cordless Vacuum, and a dual auto-emptying base station. This advanced vacuuming system is engineered to tackle every corner of the home, from floors to ceilings, ensuring a spotless environment with minimal effort.

*Special edition of the K10+ Pro cannot share the base station with the regular K10+ Pro.

Key features of K10+ Pro Combo include:



All-around Vacuuming: K10+ Pro Combo handles everything from floors to ceilings and from inside the home to cars. It combines the precision of the world's smallest robot vacuum with a cordless vacuum equipped with specialized brushes, ensuring thorough cleaning in every space, whether for daily or urgent tasks.

All-around Dust Collection: SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo features an all-around dust collection system with a dual auto-empty base station known as FusionBaseTM that handles waste from both the K10+ Pro and its Cordless Vacuum, reducing the manual emptying frequency and charging both devices simultaneously, with TwinFlowTM Suction Technology for efficient, hands-free cleaning.

Compact Design Occupying Even Less Space: SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo boasts a compact design that combines the world's smallest robot vacuum, a lightweight cordless vacuum, and a space-saving FusionBaseTM station, which automatically empties dust into a 3L dust bag requiring emptying only once every 70 days. Despite its advanced features, FusionBaseTM occupies a footprint smaller than an A4 sheet of paper when laid on the floor. 3 Dual Design with Smart Home Integration: The device is pet-friendly with a dual anti-tangle design, a lightweight design perfect for multi-floor cleaning, and dual quiet modes for night cleaning without disturbance. Additionally, the mini vacuum supports Matter (via SwitchBot matter-compatible hubs) and integrates seamlessly with various smart home systems.

Air Purifier & Air Purifier Table: Intelligently Improve Air Quality for Family and Pets

This collection is designed to intelligently improve air quality for families and pets, offering superior air filtration and odor removal. Efficiently addressing pet dander and allergens, Air Purifier features advanced filtration with pre-filters, activated carbon, and HEPA filters to remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles and a high CADR of 236CFM / 400m3/h to clean large spaces. Integrated with SwitchBot Ecosystem, it supports smart control via the app, voice commands, and Matter compatibility (later in the year via SwitchBot matter-compatible hubs).

Air Purifier Table combines air purification with a multi-functional design, serving as a table, wireless charger, and ambient light source, making it ideal for use as a bedside or coffee table, with Qi-standard wireless charging for Android and iPhone. Roller Shade: Adjustable Smart Roller Shades for All Windows SwitchBot's Roller Shade

is the world's first adjustable and fabric-replaceable smart roller shade. Its width adjusts from 22.8" to 72.8", ensuring a precise fit, while the fabric can be easily replaced to match any décor, with options like 100% blackout for privacy protection, UV protection, and thermal insulation. Operable via the SwitchBot app, voice commands, or remote control, Roller Shade supports automation scenes and integrates seamlessly with major smart home platforms through Matter (via SwitchBot Matter-compatible Hubs), offering a smart, hassle-free solution for everyone. New Products Launched Ahead of IFA SwitchBot has launched other new products ahead of IFA, including Wallet Finder Card, an ultra-slim tracker for wallets, compatible with Apple's Find My network, Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) that uses cold evaporation to improve indoor air quality with automatic refills for convenience, and Meter Pro & Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor) which provide real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels. For information regarding SwitchBot at IFA 2024 and all new products, please visit SwitchBot's event page or SwitchBot's IFA booth H1.2-303. For more information, visit

SwitchBot's official website or follow on

Twitter ,

Instagram , Facebook and TikTok . SOURCE SwitchBot

