Breaking News: Is Powerschool's $22.80 Per Share Sale Price A Fair Deal? Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Deal Terms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP , a leading shareholder rights law firm, announced today that it has initiated an investigation into the board members of PowerSchool Holdings, (NYSE: PWSC) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties related to the proposed sale of the Company to Bain Capital.



On June 7, 2024, PowerSchool informed the public that it has agreed to a deal with Bain Capital, in which will receive $22.80 per share in an all-cash offer.

Johnson Fistel's investigation is centered on determining if the board of directors at PowerSchool neglected their fiduciary responsibilities to the company's shareholders, specifically assessing whether the board adequately explored alternative options to the acquisition and ascertained the most favorable price for PowerSchool's shares. This inquiry is especially relevant considering analyst forecasts for increased earnings and revenue, coupled with a Wall Street analyst setting a price target of $31 for the stock.

Shareholders of PowerSchool are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit . Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

... or ...